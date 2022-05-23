Submit Release
Pax­ton Asks Court to Imme­di­ate­ly Halt Imple­men­ta­tion of Biden’s New Open-Bor­ders ​‘Asy­lum’ Rule

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion for preliminary injunction today to stop the implementation of the Department of Homeland Security’s new Rule unlawfully altering asylum and parole procedures at the border. The motion follows on AG Paxton’s original complaint first filed last month.  

Biden’s new Rule exacerbates loopholes in the illegal-alien removal process, prioritizes alleged efficiency over national security and costly impacts to Texas, and ignores common-sense solutions and effective border-security policies. If the Rule goes into effect, it will immediately make it much easier for illegal aliens to enter the U.S. and obtain asylum through false claims. The predictable result will be a massive increase in non-meritorious asylum claims.  

“The Biden Administration has made it clear that they do not want to abide by the Constitution or the rules and regulations set by Congress, especially regarding the Texas border,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “Federal law requires genuine asylum and parole claims to be carefully managed and scrutinized by an immigration judge, not a bureaucrat rubber-stamping patently false claims. Not only that, but this entire Rule is just a way for this Administration to accomplish their real goal: a mass influx of illegal aliens into the United States. I’m asking the court to put a stop to the Rule before it goes into effect.”  

Read the motion here.

