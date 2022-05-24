Infinity Rehab Offers Ability Carewatch® to Customers

Submit Release
TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to partner with Ability, a leading healthcare software applications company, and implement the use of their product, ABILITY CAREWATCH®.

In continued efforts to make their customers successful, Infinity Rehab is extending the implementation of this platform to new and existing partners. After extensive research and analysis of many available options, Infinity Rehab feels ABILITY CAREWATCH® is an optimal system to ensure MDS accuracy, improve quality measures, optimize reimbursement, and sustain regulatory compliance.

ABILITY CAREWATCH® provides tools for skilled nursing providers to make more informed care decisions, improve resident outcomes and maximize reimbursements. This powerful application also enhances star ratings, maintains compliance, drives quality improvement, and helps skilled nursing providers monitor performance.

“We aim to make our customers successful in today’s reimbursement and regulatory environment,” stated JoLynn Munro, President of Infinity Rehab. “I look forward to a strong and successful partnership.”

About Infinity Rehab

Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 200 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted living and independent living communities across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.

For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.

