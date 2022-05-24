ucrop.it signs an agreement with Valent U.S.A., an affiliate of Sumitomo Chemical Company

This partnership with Valent will greatly accelerate the number of acres of soybean and corn that can be digitized for their verifiable, monetizable Crop StoryTM.” — Marcos Botta (CIO & ucrop.it co-founder)

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through a simple, safe, and confidential digital platform, producers in the Western Plains of the United States will receive cash incentives for sharing data on the use of herbicides in no-till soybean production and miticides in corn.

ucrop.it, the multinational farmtech startup transforming sustainable crop practices into a simple, profitable, digitized Crop StoryTM, announces that Valent U.S.A. has joined its Crop Protection ecosystem. This will allow Valent, the North American affiliate of Sumitomo Chemical, to further value and acknowledge farmers for their operational efforts aimed at achieving a positive environmental impact. After ucrop.it’s recent opening of a Business Development Office in the United States, the start-up is now well-established in the North American market and continues its expansion plan. It aims to make it easy for farmers to achieve their sustainability goals by monetizing their Crop StoriesTM.

"Valent is a leader in the development and commercialization of biorational, botanical and traditional chemistry products focused on the sustainable production of crops in North America. We are pleased that growers who use ucrop.it can benefit from their relationship with a company like Valent that is firmly committed to sustainable solutions,” said Diego Angelo, ucrop.it Head of North America region. "We are working together with strategic allies to make sustainability a synonym for farming more profitably. This represents the first of many agreements between farmers and companies that will be offered in the coming months within the agricultural value chain of the United States." Angelo added.

With the integration of Valent into the ucrop.it US Crop Protection ecosystem, farmers using the platform will be able to enter into agreements with a leading company in the research, development, and marketing of sustainable solutions. This partnership will enable users to trace the impact of miticides on corn and the responsible use of herbicides in no-till soybeans. The farmers participating will be granted rewards and additional commercial benefits as compensation for sharing their Crop StoriesTM. "Farmers will receive additional benefits as more companies join our ecosystems in the United States," Marcos Botta (CIO & ucrop.it co-founder) concluded.

ucrop.it continues to make progress around ecosystem integration with John Deere as a member of their 2022 Startup Collaborator program and has submitted credentials to the non-profit organization BIOLST to join a project with the aim of rewarding farmers who have seen a switch in agricultural practices.

About Valent U.S.A.

Valent U.S.A. LLC, headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., develops and markets products in the United States, Canada and Mexico that advance sustainable agriculture, protect crops, enhance crop yields, improve food quality, beautify the environment and safeguard public health. Valent products include a well-known line of quality herbicide, insecticide, fungicide and plant growth regulator products for agricultural, seed protection and professional use. Valent is a leader in marketing and sales of both traditional chemical products and biorational products developed by its affiliate, Valent BioSciences LLC. For more information about Valent or our full product line, please call 800-6-VALENT (682-5368) or visit valent.com.

About ucrop.it

ucrop.it is a digital, secure platform powered by Blockchain that transforms sustainability into a simple, achievable, and profitable process. Farmers are free users who can enter into agreements with ecosystem member-companies of their choice, granting transparency on their production process via the Crop StoryTM in exchange for financial incentives. ucrop.it enables easy recording, traceability, and verification of sustainable crops in a safe and confidential environment. ucrop.it was founded in 2018 by Diego Hoter, Matías O’Keefe, and Marcos Botta, industry veterans with a diverse range of expertise in both the agribusiness and technology verticals. As a leading start-up in the farmtech industry, ucrop.it is operational in Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, and the United States. Distinguished as one of the three most innovative start-ups in South America by the international financial center Abu Dhabi Global Market, ucrop.it was selected as one of the winners in the "Sustainable Agtech Challenge" of the United Nations Environment Programme for its contribution to developing more sustainable farming. Furthermore, ucrop.it was a finalist of the "Radicle Carbon & Soil Challenge", an initiative that seeks to invest in and support the most innovative agro-technological solutions; it was chosen by John Deere as one of the 7 companies participating in the "Startup Collaborator 2022" program to develop innovative solutions focused on sustainability; and it was the winner of "Acelerar España" program, a philanthropic initiative of Fundación Acelerar España that helps promote the internationalization of Argentine start-ups in Europe.