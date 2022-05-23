Two Public Access Areas near Casper to reopen on May 21

Jessica's Pond to reopen near Casper

Casper - The North Platte River - Wyoming Fly Casters Memorial and Wyoming Fly Casters Memorial - Jessica’s Pond Public Access Areas will reopen on May 21. Game and Fish managers previously closed these areas, located just outside of Casper near the Dan Speas Fish Hatchery, for construction to prevent the introduction of New Zealand Mudsnails (NZMS) into the hatchery. NZMS are an aquatic invasive species discovered in the river several years ago.

“Both access areas are popular places to fish and recreate; we want to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation during the construction. Things might look a little different, but the changes will help protect the hatchery from NZMS,” says Matt Pollock, Casper habitat and access coordinator.

Discharge water from the Dan Speas Fish Hatchery flows into Jessica’s Pond. This places the facility at a higher risk of infection from the NZMS. Managers installed fencing to address this threat and protect the hatchery from potential exposure to this invasive species. There are additional construction projects that will take place, but Game and Fish does not anticipate these projects impacting access to the areas.

Anglers and other recreationists could accidentally transport NZMS from the infested area of the North Platte River into Jessica’s Pond. These small invasive species can attach to equipment like waders, boot soles, nets, floatable devices, and even between a dog’s footpads.

“We want to remind anglers to Drain, Clean, and Dry all equipment while recreating in Wyoming’s waters. We now have boot-scrubbing stations in place at the Public Access Areas. Please use these stations when going back and forth between the river and the pond. Additionally, we are implementing some new rules, such as no dogs inside the fenced Jessica’s Pond area, to help keep the invasive species out of the pond,” adds Lars Alsager, Dan Speas Hatchery superintendent.

The Dan Speas Fish Hatchery is the largest producer of fish for stocking in Wyoming.



- WGFD -