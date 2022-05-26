Submit Release
Successful businesswoman releases book titled on how to win government contracts even during the pandemic.

Karwanna D

Don’t Duck The Government

Karwanna D Headshot

Successful businesswoman releases book titled “Don’t Duck The Government” on how to win government contracts even during the pandemic.

Karwanna's purpose is to help women and minority business owners grow their businesses with purpose, profits and prosperity so that they can create an impact.”
— Karwanna D.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karwanna D. is a 20+ year business vet and Government Contracts Strategist who has successfully built two small businesses of her own. In her new book, "Don't Duck the Government", she teaches small business entrepreneurs how to grow their business with government contracts to have consistent, sustainable income. Over the past couple of years, Karwanna has helped over 200+ businesses win government contracts and receive payment from the #1 largest purchaser of services in the US. Her book is available now on Amazon.com.

Some of the topics that Karwanna loves to speak on include:
* Change Your Mind, Change Your Life: Closing the Wealth Gaps as a woman and minority small business
* Permission to Be Great: Who Told You No in The First Place!
* Government Contracts for Women & Minority Owned Businesses: The Secret to Building Generational Wealth for Small Business Entrepreneurs

Karwanna’s been featured on CBS, NBC, FOX, Star Tribune Business, Best Business Digest, SBA SBDC, Ticker News, The LIST TV Show, and more and has shared the stage with major leaders including Les Brown, Trent Shelton, Dr. George Frazier, Stacia Pierce, and others.
To learn more about Karwanna or to purchase her book “Don't Duck the Government” visit www.karwannadspeaks.com

Karwanna D
She’s Got Goals Academy
+1 415-324-8483
Black-Owned Business Builds A Billion Dollar Business with Government Contracts

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs


