05/23/2022

Governor Lamont Announces That M8 Electric Trains Have Arrived on Shore Line East

Electric Trains Emit No Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Improve Service, Reliability, and Comfort for Riders

(NEW HAVEN, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that effective Tuesday, May 24, 2022, electric trains will begin running on Shore Line East (SLE).

The M8 Electric Multiple Units (EMU) have long been awaited by Shore Line East customers and represent a substantial improvement over the older diesel-powered train sets. Electric trains emit no carbon emissions and include additional amenities for riders, such as electrical outlets at each seat, brighter interior spaces, updated restrooms, higher back seats, and improved luggage racks.

Governor Lamont was joined Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti, Federal Railroad Administration Railroad Safety Specialist Peter Lapré, MTA Metro-North President/Long Island Rail Road Interim President Catherine Rinaldi, Amtrak Assistant Vice President Tom Moritz, and local elected officials and community partners at an announcement at Union Station this afternoon to launch the electric trains.

“These electric trains coming into service are an important milestone for Shore Line East,” Governor Lamont said. “It is an improvement that has been long awaited, and has been delivered. We are speeding up transportation in the state and saving people time in their day. At the same time, we are fighting climate change by investing in cleaner, greener transportation. We are making investments in statewide rail travel and delivering on the promise to make our trains faster, quieter, and more efficient.”

“Electric trains on Shore Line East have been talked about for many years, and there were a lot of hurdles to overcome,” Commissioner Giulietti said. “Today’s service changes took the group efforts of CTDOT, Amtrak, Metro-North Railroad and the Federal Rail Administration. Thank you to all who were involved to get us over the finish line. Beyond the direct environmental benefit, these trains are quieter inside and out, offer a more comfortable ride and have improved amenities I know riders will enjoy. I hope the public will come out and try the Shore Line East service.”

“These newer, more reliable, and all-electric M8 trains on Shore Line East will both improve the customer experience for Connecticut visitors and residents and further reduce our carbon footprint,” Moritz said. “The benefits travelers will experience from these trains are due to the strong partnership we have with Governor Lamont, the State of Connecticut, and Metro-North, who all share Amtrak’s commitment to investing in rail and infrastructure.”

“Metro-North values our partnership with the Connecticut DOT, whose Shore Line East service connects customers with towns along the east coast of Connecticut,” Rinaldi said. “These M8 cars will improve the customer experience by providing faster, more reliable service, which should encourage more people to leave their cars at home and take the train.”

The M8 EMU trains have been in service on the New Haven Line for more than ten years and have performed very well. Using electric trains on both the New Haven Line and SLE also holds the promise of future service improvements.

To view the current SLE schedule and check news and alerts, visit ShoreLineEast.com. To receive SLE alerts on mobile devices or through email, visit ShorelineEast.com/service-alerts. For information on Amtrak, visit Amtrak.com. Information about all rail services in Connecticut is available at CTrail.com.

The requirement of a wearing a mask on public transportation has been lifted and is no longer being enforced on Hartford Line, Shore Line East, and in rail facilities in Connecticut. Per current CDC guidelines, wearing a mask is strongly encouraged. Customers who feel sick should not use public transportation.

New Haven Line services are operated by Metro-North and therefore adhere to New York State guidelines. Visit new.mta.info for details on Metro-North’s current mask requirements prior to travel.