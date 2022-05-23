Registration Now Open for Summer Youth Programs at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center

CONTACT:

Tom Flynn: 603-536-3954

Eric Geib: (603) 536-3954

May 23, 2022

Holderness, NH – Free youth day programs will be offered again this summer at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. These programs give boys and girls ages 10-15 the chance to learn about shooting sports, bowhunting, and other outdoor skills. Sessions will be offered in July and August at Owl Brook, which is operated by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Pre-registration is required and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited to 16 participants per day, so register today by visiting Owl Brook Hunter Education Center | Hunting | New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (state.nh.us). There is no charge for these sessions.

Day programs will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, unless otherwise noted, beginning July 12 and ending August 12. Tuesdays will be for youth ages 10-12, and Thursdays will be for youth ages 13-15.

Another popular offering is the Hunter/Bowhunter Education Certification week that will take place August 9-12, during which students have the opportunity to earn their Hunter Education/Bowhunter Education certification. Youth age 12-15 who attend and meet all requirements will receive their Hunter Education/Bowhunter Education Certification card.

Check out the action by viewing a three-minute video about the exciting youth day programs at Owl Brook at www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html.

Participants may register for one or more sessions, which are held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the dates listed below. Bring your own bag lunch. Please download required forms and return to the Owl Brook Hunter Education center prior to attending. Forms are available on the event registration page at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center | Hunting | New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (state.nh.us).

Week 1: (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Bowhunting/Archery Skills

Tuesday, July 12 (10-12 year olds)

Thursday, July 14 (13-15 year olds)

Week 2: (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Introduction to Rifle and Shotgun

Tuesday, July 19 (10-12 year olds)

Thursday July 21 (13-15 year olds)

Week 3: (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Navigation and Survival Skills

Tuesday, July 26 (10-12 year olds)

Thursday, July 28 (13-15 year olds)

Week 4: (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Exploring the Outdoors

Tuesday, August 2 (10-12 year olds)

Thursday, August 4 (13-15 year olds)

Week 5: (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Hunter/Bowhunter Education Certification Week

Students must attend all days listed and be 12 years old on or before August 12.

Tuesday, August 9 (12-15 year olds)

Wednesday, August 10 (12-15 year olds)

Thursday, August 11 (12-15 year olds)

Friday, August 12 (12-15 year olds)

“The Owl Brook Hunter Education Center is here to inspire young people to become involved in the outdoors,” said Tom Flynn, Program Manager at Owl Brook. “These free, skill-based summer workshops are a fun way to help them discover what it’s all about.”

The mission of the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center is to educate individuals in the knowledge, skills, and behaviors needed to become safe and responsible hunters, trappers and stewards of the state’s natural resources. Its facilities include shooting ranges, classroom space and interpretive trails. To learn more about Owl Brook, please visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html.

Activities at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center are made possible by Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration funds.

