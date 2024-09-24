ATV Rollover with Injury

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Eric Fluette

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

September 24, 2024

Berlin, NH – On the morning of Monday, September 23, 2024, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Keith Gagne, 34, of Epsom, NH, was operating an ATV as part of a group of 10 machines on the Power Line Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin when he suffered a roll over crash resulting in serious injuries.

Evidence at the scene and witnesses say that Gagne was operating on a section of trail that had a significant hillcrest. He was going too fast over the rise and came upon another member of his group that was just in front of him. In an effort to avoid colliding with that machine, Gagne applied his brakes in an attempt to slow down, but his front tires impacted some exposed rocks on the trail, which, combined with downhill momentum, caused Gagne’s ATV to roll end over end.

Gagne sustained serious injuries in the rollover crash. Immediate aid was rendered by his companions, and a 911 call was made from the scene requesting medical assistance. A response from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, Berlin Police Department, and Fish and Game Conservation Officers began. Fire and Rescue personnel were able to utilize their UTV to respond directly to the crash scene. Gagne was then transported by the UTV to an awaiting ambulance. Based on the injuries he sustained, the DHART helicopter was requested, and Gagne was subsequently transported by helicopter to Maine Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

This crash is still under investigation, however Conservation Officers believe following too close to the vehicle in front combined with unreasonable speed for the existing trail conditions both played a role in this crash. Conservation Officer’s would like to use this incident to remind OHRV enthusiasts operating in groups to leave appropriate spacing between machines so that operators have enough reaction time to account for any unexpected operation.