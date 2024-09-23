Injured Hiker Mt. Percival, Campton

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley R. Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

September 23, 2024

Holderness, NH – At approximately 12:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call for an injured hiker on the Mt. Percival Trail in Campton. Kathryn Shaw, a 38-years-old from Derry, NH, was hiking with family member when she slipped and injured her ankle. Shaw was unable to walk due to her injury and her brother called 911 for assistance. New Hampshire Fish and Game, Holderness Fire Department, Sandwich Fire Department and members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) responded to the call for assistance.

Shaw was approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead parking area. The first rescuers arrived at her location at approximately 1:45 p.m. Shaw was assessed and stabilized, then placed in a rescue litter and carried down the trial. Shaw arrived at the trailhead parking area at 3:54 p.m. She was driven to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation and treatment.

Shaw was well prepared for the hike and had all the essential equipment expected for the conditions. Shaw had purchased a Hike Safe card, which directly supports search and rescue efforts in New Hampshire.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.