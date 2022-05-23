What They’re Saying: The Puerto Rico Compromise Legislation Championed by Leader Hoyer, Bipartisan Members of Congress is Historic, Collaborative

Last week, Leader Hoyer led a bipartisan group of Members of Congress in announcing a consensus bill on Puerto Rico’s political future, the Puerto Rico Status Act, which lays out a process that will allow the people of Puerto Rico to determine their political status. Here’s a look at what news outlets are saying about this historic legislation:
The Hill: Bipartisan group unveils Puerto Rico status consensus
“A negotiating group led by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Thursday unveiled a bill that would begin the process of undoing Puerto Rico’s territorial status… The Puerto Rico Status Act is the result of months of negotiations led by Hoyer between Reps. Darren Soto (D-Fla.), Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón (R).” [5/19/22]
NBC News: Lawmakers reach consensus on Puerto Rico status bill, call for plebiscite
“House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has helped lead a monthslong effort to get lawmakers on opposing sides of the Puerto Rico territorial status debate to make some compromises under the newly unveiled draft of the Puerto Rico Status Act…Hoyer said the draft bill would also help create a nonpartisan federally funded education campaign leading up to a future status vote. Moreover, Congress would be obligated to implement ‘the clear majority of the will of the people of Puerto Rico.’” [5/19/22]
Associated Press: US lawmakers urge binding vote on Puerto Rico status
“The measure, not yet introduced, follows months of negotiations between federal lawmakers who have long disagreed on what Puerto Rico’s political status should be… U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland said all those involved had to make compromises, but he pledged to push the bill through.” [5/20/22]
Bloomberg: US House Floats Draft Bill to ‘De-Colonize’ Puerto Rico
“House lawmakers are working on legislation that, if passed, would trigger a binding referendum on Puerto Rico’s political status…the ‘Puerto Rico Status Act’, a compromise measurethat would allow the US commonwealth of 3.2 million people to determine its fate… ‘The Puerto Rican people do not want to be a colony, and the United States of America does not want to be a colonialist power,’ [House Majority Leader Steny] Hoyer said at a press conference in Washington. ‘This legislation seeks to address that issue.’”[5/19/22]
UPI: House lawmakers introduce bill to end Puerto Rico's territorial status
"Lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation that would trigger a referendum to undo Puerto Rico's territorial status. The Puerto Rican Status Act was introduced by a negotiating group led by House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. It would allow Puerto Rican voters to take to the polls to choose between statehood, independence or sovereignty in free association with the United States...The Puerto Rican people do not want to be a colony, and the United States of America does not want to be a colonialist power," Hoyer said at a press conference Thursday. "This legislation seeks to address that issue." [5/19/22]
El Nuevo Dia: Steny Hoyer presents draft "consensus" for a plebiscite in 2023: "The intention is to end colonialism"
“The discussion draft of a potential legislation on the political status of Puerto Rico aspires to become a law that promotes a status process aimed at ‘ending colonialism’ on the island, the leader of the Democratic Majority in the House of Representatives, Steny Hoyer, affirmed this Thursday.” [5/19/22, translated from the original Spanish]
Latino Rebels: ‘Historic’ Puerto Rico Status Compromise Bill Faces Uncertain Future in Congress
“This Puerto Rico policy moment is ultimately a testament to the art of compromise that was required for Leader Hoyer and the House Hispanic Caucus negotiators to rethink the island’s future.” [5/19/22]
EFE: Governor of Puerto Rico travels to Washington to support a status project
El Nuevo Dia Editorial: Boosting Consensus for the Future of Puerto Rico
“With the support of the leader of the Democratic majority in the federal Chamber, Steny Hoyer, the projects presented by Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González and Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez have managed to consolidate into a proposal that will now have to receive the endorsement of the caucus of the Democratic delegation. The officials have shown that it is possible to negotiate with respect and will…Congressman Hoyer has summarized the logic and necessity of the project: "The Puerto Rican people do not want to be a colony and the United States does not want to be a colonial power.” [5/22/22, translated from the original Spanish]
The Atlantic Opinion: Prove Your Lawmakers Wrong About Puerto Rico
“Yesterday, a group of lawmakers in Congress unveiled the Puerto Rico Status Act… the plebiscite would be binding, meaning Congress would accept the results of the election. The people of Puerto Rico would, for the first time in over 100 years, determine their own future.” [5/20/22]
You just read:
What They’re Saying: The Puerto Rico Compromise Legislation Championed by Leader Hoyer, Bipartisan Members of Congress is Historic, Collaborative
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.