VSP BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Aggravated Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B203675
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: Numerous dates and times
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel & Royalton
VIOLATION:
1. Aggravated Sexual Assault
2. Sexual Assault
3. Lewd and Lascivious with a Child
ACCUSED: David Bergeron III
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 4th, 2021, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Criminal Division Troop B-East, started an investigation into alleged sexual abuse in the towns of Bethel and Royalton. After an investigation, David Bergeron III was arrested on May 23rd, 2022, and charged with the above offenses. Bergeron III was held without bail until his arraignment on May 24th, 2022 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/22 / 1300 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Y
Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp
Vermont State Police – Royalton
Bureau of Criminal Investigation: B-East
2011 Vermont Route 107
Bethel, Vermont 05032
(P): 802-234-9933
(F): 802-234-6520