VSP BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Aggravated Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B203675

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp                         

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: Numerous dates and times

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel & Royalton

VIOLATION:

1. Aggravated Sexual Assault

2. Sexual Assault

3. Lewd and Lascivious with a Child

 

ACCUSED: David Bergeron III                                           

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 4th, 2021, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Criminal Division Troop B-East, started an investigation into alleged sexual abuse in the towns of Bethel and Royalton. After an investigation, David Bergeron III was arrested on May 23rd, 2022, and charged with the above offenses. Bergeron III was held without bail until his arraignment on May 24th, 2022 at 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/22 / 1300 hours            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Y

 

Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

Vermont State Police – Royalton

Bureau of Criminal Investigation: B-East

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(P): 802-234-9933

(F): 802-234-6520

Kelsey.knapp@vermont.gov

 

