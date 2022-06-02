Buddha Teas Adds Refreshing New Blends
Two tasty teas help promote wellness from within
We’re constantly innovating to address consumer demand for certain teas, as well as working with different formulations to achieve the best tasting version of a healthy tea.”CARLSBAD , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buddha Teas is adding two new teas – Cranberry Comfort Blend and Echinacea Tea – to its growing collection of over 100 premium bagged blends and single leaf teas. Perfect for summer, the new blends address the growing consumer demand for teas that balance great taste and health benefits. Their debut comes on the heels of news from the Sixth International Scientific Symposium on Tea and Human Health(1), where researchers presented evidence about the “benefits of tea on cancer, cardiometabolic disease, cognitive performance, and immune function”.
— John Boyd, CEO of Buddha Teas
Cranberry Comfort Blend is a zingy, floral blend of chamomile flowers and corn silk with the tartness of cranberry, hibiscus and uva ursi. It packs a nutritional punch as chamomile helps promote relaxation, cranberry supports the urinary tract, and hibiscus is loaded with antioxidants which has many benefits including managing blood pressure and cholesterol. Uva ursi may reduce bacteria in the urine and increase urine flow. This tea can be served hot or iced, making it a versatile beverage for all seasons.
Buddha Teas’ new Echinacea Tea is soothing and earthy in flavor, with all the health benefits of the echinacea flower in supporting the immune system.
“We’re constantly innovating to address consumer demand for certain teas, as well as working with different formulations to achieve the best tasting version of a healthy tea,” says John Boyd, founder and president at Buddha Teas. “Changes in temperature in early summer can hit the immune system, so our new Echinacea Tea is ideal for immune support. At the same time, people want light, flavorful teas that also translate to iced, which is perfect for the Cranberry Comfort Blend.”
According to SPINS data, Buddha Teas is the “fastest growing tea brand in the U.S. for natural channel, out of 35 tea brands,” and is ranked 1,360 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.
The SRP for the new teas is $6.99. Buddha Teas is also close to securing 100% OU Kosher certification for its teas.
Buddha Teas are sold nationwide in select stores, and at www.BuddhaTeas.com. For tips on how to brew a perfect cup of tea visit https://www.buddhateas.com/brewing-tips/.
Born in the U.K., Buddha Teas’ co-founder John Boyd grew up immersed in the culture of tea. After moving to the United States in 2006, he realized that his choices of unadulterated tea were limited. With a desire to create an expanded selection for tea lovers seeking the same purity and quality he was committed to. John became inspired to develop a tea company to fill the gap. He approached his longtime business partner, fellow entrepreneur Nicholas Marier, with an idea to launch an organic tea company. John’s passion for utilizing herbs as healing agents contributed to his goal of creating a complete tea company offering consumers high-quality, sustainably sourced, single-ingredient herbal teas as well as green, black, white, and CBD.
