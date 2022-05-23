ERIK PASSOJA Returns for Justice on CBS Drama ‘NCIS’ and Recurs Mysteriously on HBO Max Thriller ‘THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT’
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Erik Passoja is in the FBI and the CIA, recurring this season on both the CBS crime drama, NCIS, and the HBO Max comedy thriller, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT.
On the May 23rd season finale of NCIS, Passoja returns as FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney in the “Birds of a Feather” episode. Earlier this season, Sweeney fired Parker (Aidan Cole) from the FBI after he refused to take custody of Gibbs (Mark Harmon) on corruption charges. Now, Sweeney returns seeking truth and justice as Parker is framed for murder.
Audiences have also been watching Passoja in six episodes throughout Season 2 of the critically acclaimed dark and deadly comedy, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT. With people around Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) dropping like flies, she suspects the mysterious, cloudy-eyed CIA agent Jim Jones (Passoja), who has been shadowing her. The biggest problem is all clues continue pointing to Cassie herself.
Recurring on two popular shows simultaneously, Passoja explains, “Playing both CIA and FBI has been a wonderful exploration…and their jobs are so different. On The Flight Attendant, Jim Jones is a quiet, mid-level CIA spy, gathering info under the radar. On NCIS, Wayne Sweeney is a brash, high-profile FBI leader, hunting down the worst criminals. I love that each tries to do good in the world, so I could play a full-on good guy, but from the audience’s perspective, I’m not, because I’m aiming at our hero.”
A native New Yorker now soaring in Hollywood, Passoja has worked extensively in film and television. He jokes that he has played more serial killers than there have been serial killers, has been playing Nazis longer than WWII happened…and is Jewish. In addition to his on-camera talents, Passoja is a proven voiceover artist and former nationally touring standup comic, performing on TV, clubs everywhere, and overseas for our troops.
A lifetime member of the famed Actors Studio, Passoja starred in the world premiere of Savage World at the MET Theatre, played Nick in the Actors Studio West production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Barbara Bain, and originated the role of Claude in Cheyenne, written by Liz Tuccillo, best known for Sex and the City.
The son of a female aeronautical engineer and a quantum physicist, Passoja studied Theatre and Psychology at Yale, doing a psychoanalytic profile of Richard III, then playing the role. Passoja is a 5th-degree black belt in Shotokan karate and speaks five languages.
