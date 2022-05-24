BrainWare Learning Company Announces Affiliation with the Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES
BrainWare Learning Company will assist districts with cognitive assessments, cognitive training software and other cognitively-based learning programs
It’s about enhancing one's ability to assimilate, process, comprehend and apply information”CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrainWare Learning Company, whose innovative Cognitive Literacy Solutions help clients address brain fitness needs and improve cognitive capacity through the practical application of neuroscience to learning and teaching, announces an affiliation agreement with Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES (PNWBOCES) based in Yorktown Heights, NY.
— Roger Stark
Through this affiliation, the PNWBOCES’s 18 school districts, as well as the approximately 800 school districts across New York State affiliated with one of the state’s 36 other BOCES, will be able to hand-select services based on the individual district's needs. These services will be provided by BrainWare Learning Company and supported by the Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES. BrainWare will be responsible for assisting districts with cognitive assessments, cognitive training software and other cognitively based learning programs offered by BrainWare.
For well over a half century, the Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES has carried on the vision to be a premiere educational service agency in the state of New York, providing exceptional customer service. Its core values include Pathways to success for every student, a “We can do that” attitude, and a culture of excellence.
According to Betsy Hill, President of BrainWare Learning Company, “I am overwhelmingly pleased to present this affiliation agreement to the educators, students, parents and communities within the Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES. So much effort and energy has been invested already to remedy the negative effects of the pandemic as well as the difficulties of education in this modern age. This agreement represents a renewed focus on learning outcomes, and gives every learner, regardless of their current cognitive abilities, the opportunity to make significant strides in every aspect of their academic lives.”
“Cognitive skills drive over 50 percent of a student's learning outcomes,” said BrainWare CEO Roger Stark. “BrainWare Learning Company focuses on building students' learning capacities (cognitive skills), making it easier for students to learn and teachers to teach, therefore lowering the anxiety and stress levels for teachers, student and their respective families. It’s about enhancing one's ability to assimilate, process, comprehend and apply information as effectively and efficiently as they possibly can.”
“We are building learners with high confidence,” said Stark. “And perhaps for the first time, the focus will be on student accountability, not just teacher accountability. With this key partnership between BrainWare Learning Company and the Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES, we can be responsible for elevating students’ levels of proficiency. Everyone has a different capacity for learning; we want to elevate that capacity.”
“It gives me great pleasure to be able to provide this new opportunity for schools across the state of New York to support students with innovative learning tools,” said Jennifer Harriton-Wilson, Ed.D., Education Technology Coordinator for the Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES. “This partnership makes BrainWare Learning Company’s programs available to a majority of our educators in the state. I am excited for our students and their families.”
The affiliation agreement between BrainWare Learning Company and the Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES runs annually and is easily renewable for both parties. Having the agreement in place makes it simple for districts to begin the process of working with BrainWare, and eliminates the red tape typically associated with beginning a relationship with a new vendor. BrainWare Learning Company is listed on the BOCES website under partnerships.
About BrainWare Learning Company
BrainWare Learning Company’s innovative Cognitive Literacy Solutions helps clients address their brain fitness needs and improve their cognitive capacity, through the practical application of neuroscience to learning and teaching. They focus on foundational cognitive skills, executive functions, and the keys to literacy, that enhance performance in school, the workplace and life.
About Putnum/Northern Westchester BOCES
For 70 years, the BOCES model has proven to be a cost-effective method to ensure compliance with state mandates and has supported local and regional innovation. It has been said, in light of today’s fiscal environment, that if BOCES did not exist, they would need to be invented. The Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES will continue to grow and change according to the needs of its local school districts.
