Traffic Alert for Resurfacing through Slippery Rock Borough, Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a resurfacing project on Grove City Road (State Route 173) in Slippery Rock Borough and Mercer Township, Butler County.

Beginning May 23, Shields Asphalt Paving, Inc. of Slippery Rock, PA will be resurfacing Grove City Road (State Route 173) beginning at the West Liberty Street intersection to the New Castle Street intersection through Slippery Rock Borough.  Work will continue from the intersection of State Route 108 ending at the Mercer County Line.

During the project, motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers directing traffic 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.  Delays should be expected.

This $4.1 million project is anticipated to be completed in September 2022 and includes repaving, ADA ramp upgrades and drainage work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

