Scotts Crossing Road Closed in Columbus Township, Warren County

The roadway will remain closed until repairs can be made to the culvert that was dislodged during the weekend’s storms. The work is expected to begin later today and will be done by PennDOT employees from the Warren County maintenance facility.

A detour will be posted using Route 6 and Route 426 in Warren and Erie counties.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

