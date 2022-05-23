Sulfur Dioxide Data Requirements Rule Report Available for Public Review and Comment

The DNR invites the public to provide comments on the 2022 report for the sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) Data Requirements Rule (DRR). The DRR requires an annual assessment of recent SO 2 emissions in any area where air quality modeling of actual emissions provided the basis for designating the area attainment for the 2010 1-hour SO 2 national ambient air quality standard (NAAQS).

Two areas in Iowa are currently subject to this review, Louisa County and Pottawattamie County. The DNR is recommending no additional modeling to conclude that these areas continue to attain the 2010 1-hour SO 2 NAAQS. This recommendation is based on documented reductions in SO 2 emissions.

The report, due to EPA by July 1, is available on the Air Quality Bureau’s Public Participation page under Public Input. Written comments must be received by Wednesday, June 15, 2022, and may be sent to jessica.reesemcintyre@dnr. iowa.gov.

Individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency are encouraged to participate in all DNR activities, including submitting public comments. If a reasonable accommodation or language services are needed to participate, contact the Air Quality Bureau staff member listed or Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942 in advance to advise them of your specific needs. DNR’s language access and disability nondiscrimination plans are available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/ About-DNR/Environmental- Justice.