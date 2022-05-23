3rd Annual MarketsandMarkets Single Cell Analysis Conference - Microscopic Insights & Innovations
The blistering pace of technology & innovation coupled with an unforeseeable pandemic has accelerated development throughout the healthcare industry. The optimal time for a feasible vaccine, reduced from over 5 years to under 18 months, only backs the claim.
One such area of medicine too, Single Cell Analysis, has seen several & its range of future applications seem to be widening with each passing week.
Recent studies display evidence related to the distinct lineage & function of individual cells allowing researchers & scientists to identify and differentiate rarities, mutations helping to eventually direct ideal methods of therapy. Single-cell sequencing techniques are making it possible to study extremely crucial progressions of cancers and tumors while providing an insight into the genome and transcriptome of any cell.
The inherent complexity of single-cell sequencing & analysis techniques implies that a ton of cross-disciplinary partnership is necessary to perfect the methods and algorithms required to process such large amounts of critical data. A variety of challenges do exist & must be acknowledged if the niche has any chance of reaching its true potential which could help save millions of lives. The 3RD ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS SINGLE CELL ANALYSIS CONFERENCE on the 23RD - 24TH of JUNE 2022 at BOSTON, USA hopes to explore these very topics to facilitate a sharing of knowledge amongst various experts & attendees with an aim to shape the future roadmap of the industry.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Integrating Bulk- Single Cell and Spatial Transcriptomics towards integrative disease understanding
• ScRNA-Seq Data for Single-Cell Analysis
• Multi-Omics of Single Cells: Strategies and Applications
• Single-Cell Genome-Wide Bisulfite Sequencing
• Single-Cell Analysis in Cancer Genomics
• Nanopore Technology – A Potential Application in Functional Genomics
• Algorithmic advances in ML & AI for single cell expression analysis
• Current Methodologies and Challenges of Single-Cell and Single-Nucleus RNA-Sequencing
• Recent advances in spatial and single-cell proteome profiling
• Computational Methods for Single-Cell Data Analysis
• Microfluidic Single-Cell Manipulation and Analysis
A BRIEF GLIMPSE OF THE ESTEEMED SPEAKERS PRESENTING:
• Yuhwa Lo, Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO
• Arvind Rao, Associate Professor, Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN
• Alexandre Alloy, Scientist - Computational Biology, BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
• Matt Davis, Director in Molecular Biology & Sequencing, GRITSTONE ONCOLOGY, INC.
• Ajay Nair, Associate Research Scientist, COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
• Livnat Jerby, Assistant Professor of Genetics, STANFORD UNIVERSITY
• Ryan Kelly, Principal Investigator & Assistant Professor, PACIFIC NORTHWEST NATIONAL LABORATORY
• Anka G. Ehrhardt, Director, Cell-Based Sciences, AR&D, MERCK
• Jun Wang, Associate Professor, STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY
• Edwin Roger Cuentas, Director of Multiplex Immunoflouresence & Image Analysis Laboratory, THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER
• Namit Kumar, Principal Scientist - Early Development Predictive Sciences, BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
• S. Stephen Yi, Director - Bioinformatics, Dell Medical School & Oden Institute for Computational Engineering & Sciences, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS, AUSTIN
EVENT: 3rd Annual MarketsandMarkets Single Cell Analysis Conference
WHEN: 23rd - 24th June 2022
WHERE: Boston, USA
