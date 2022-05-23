Injured Hiker Rescued from the AMC Galehead Hut

CONTACT:

CO II Christopher McKee

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

May 23, 2022

Bethlehem, NH – On Sunday, May 22 at 9:46 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker at the Galehead Hut in the Pemigewasset Wilderness. A 69-year-old female had suffered a lower leg injury on Saturday afternoon, May 21, and was helped to the hut where she was spending the weekend. The hiker stayed Saturday night in an attempt to recover and be able to hike out. Sunday morning it was quickly realized that the injury was worse and would require a carry out. At 1:25 p.m., the first rescuers reached the Galehead hut and the injured hiker. The rescue team was comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team.

The injured hiker was identified as Lani Giguere of Longmeadow, MA. She was placed in a rescue litter and carried over 3 miles to a waiting ATV then driven the last 1.5 miles to the trailhead on Gale River Road where she arrived at 5:30 p.m. The injured hiker was taken from the trailhead by her hiking companions for further treatment and evaluation of her injury.

Giguere was 1 of 18 members from the Pioneer Valley Hiking Club who were staying at the Galehead Hut for the weekend. They were well prepared and had done numerous hikes from the hut to surrounding peaks. The group was returning from Mount Garfield when the injury occurred. They had all the proper equipment for the hike and had hiked in the White Mountains on other occasions without incident.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit https://hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at https://wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.