Hiker Rescued in Wapack National Wildlife Refuge

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-271-3361

September 30, 2024

Greenfield, NH – On September 29, 2024 at approximately 3:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch about an injured hiker in Greenfield. The injured hiker was in the Wapack National Wildlife Refuge. The 911 caller reported that the hiker, who was later identified as Crystal Brittsan, 37, of Merrimack, NH, was hiking with her family when she fell while descending Carolyn’s Trail and sustained a lower-leg injury.

Upon notification of the incident, personnel from the Greenfield Fire Department, Lyndeborough Fire Department, Peterborough Fire Department, Temple Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance, Greenfield Police Department, along with Conservation Officers from the Fish and Game Department responded to the trailhead on Mountain Road in Greenfield. Brittsan was approximately 2 miles from the trailhead.

After an approximately 2 ½-hour carry out, rescue personnel arrived at Mountain Road. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Brittsan was evaluated by medical personnel from the Wilton Ambulance and was then transported to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for further evaluation and treatment of her lower-leg injury.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at http://www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, please visit hikesafe.com.