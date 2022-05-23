Hiker in Distress on Mt. Chocorua

CONTACT:

May 23, 2022

Tamworth, NH – On Friday, May 20 shortly after 1:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was suffering from a medical emergency on the Hammond Trail on Mt. Chocorua. The hiker was Jon Zadrodzky, 21, of Darien, CT. Zadrodzky was hiking with a group of friends when he lost the ability to continue. His hiking partner was able to place a call to 911 for help. They were nearly two miles from the trailhead.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of the US Forest Service, SOLO students, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and Action Ambulance responded. As rescuers were hiking in, Zadrodzky’s condition improved and when they met him he was treated and able to hike out under his own power. He arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 4:30 p.m. and was evaluated by Action Ambulance personnel.

Zadrodzky and his hiking partners were prepared with enough equipment to spend the night on the mountain. This is a good example of a group that was prepared for the unexpected. Anyone venturing out should remember that traveling in a group and carrying equipment to stay comfortable in the event of an emergency goes a long way toward facilitating a positive outcome.

Anyone can donate to volunteer search and rescue groups through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit https://hikesafe.com.