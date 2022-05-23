Girls N’ Pearls Candid Conversation Summit Helps Mothers & Daughters Communicate Better

Girls N' Pearls Candid Conversation Flyer UCAN of Memphis mentors youth to be their best selves.

Event seeks to create a closer bond between mothers and daughters

I learned first-hand the importance of having healthy communication with my daughter. You need to have the right tools such as active listening, understanding, patience, and mutual respect.” — UCAN of Memphis Executive Director Leshundra Robinson

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCAN of Memphis is working to break down barriers and improve communication skills between mothers and daughters during the Girls N’ Pearls Candid Conversation Summit. This event is open to mothers and their daughters, between the ages of 8 -19, who want to build stronger relationships during the developmental and young adult years. The event will take place Saturday, May 28th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Young Life which is located at 1177 Poplar Avenue.

A mother’s presence is vital in a child’s life. According to "Psychology Today", 88% of adults say their mother had a positive influence on their lives and 60% of women say that their mother was more influential in their lives than their father. The theme is “Healing, Strengthening, Transformation. The Girls N’ Pearls Candid Conversation Summit promises to be impactful and features dynamic speakers, break-out sessions, engaging activities, and lunch. Also, each mother or female guardian will receive a special gift.

UCAN of Memphis Executive Director Leshundra Robinson is the mother of three adult children. “I learned first-hand the importance of having healthy communication with my daughter. You need to have the right tools such as active listening, understanding, patience, and mutual respect. Our experts will show mothers and daughters how to express themselves in ways that yield positive outcomes and improved relationships. We’re also going to mix in a little fun,” said Robinson.

The cost is $20 per mother/daughter duo and $10 for each additional child. However, UCAN doesn’t want to turn away anyone who feels this information could be beneficial. For more information and to purchase a ticket for the Girls N’ Pearls Candid Conversation Summit, visit www.ucanofmemphis.org or call (901) 262-8642.

About UCAN of Memphis

UCAN of Memphis is Memphis’ only non-profit organization that mentors at-risk youth and promotes positive personal and professional development through character building, education, and career building. UCAN focuses on three pillars that affect youth: mentoring, workforce development and bullying. Their motto is "You can achieve now by making a difference." For more information on UCAN of Memphis, visit www.ucanofmemphis.org.