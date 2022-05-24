Relative Insight Adds New Board Members, Kristin Luck and Richard Thornton
Leading text analysis company will work with Luck and Thornton to continue its expansion, whilst helping companies to get the most value out of their data
Our growth has recently accelerated sharply; driven by demand from companies seeking to get more value out of their text data.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relative Insight, a comparative text analytics software company, has engaged two new board members. Kristin Luck has joined the Advisory Board and Richard Thornton has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Both will focus on company growth and help to scale the business for continued international expansion.
“Our growth has recently accelerated sharply; driven by demand from companies seeking to get more value out of their text data and helped by our recently announced Series A funding,” said Ben Hookway, CEO of Relative Insight. “Kristin and Richard both have deep industry knowledge and experience when it comes to quickly scaling high-growth technology companies. We are looking forward to tapping into their expertise as we continue to expand, with a focus on the United States.”
Luck, a serial technology entrepreneur, is the Founder and Managing Partner of ScaleHouse, a growth advisory firm for technology and services companies in the insights and analytics sector. She will work closely with the company’s executive team to uncover expansion opportunities for Relative Insight’s offerings in the market research and marketing industries. She will also help to guide the company’s growth strategy in the United States, following the company’s recent investment from YFM.
Thornton, previously of Cint’s executive team which led the company to a successful IPO, now heads up an advisory and services firm working with tech-enabled, high-growth companies to help them to realise their potential. At Relative Insight, he will be focusing on sales efficiency, strategic partnerships and further optimisation of operations. He said, "Having recently closed a successful funding round, the company is now perfectly poised to capitalise on what is still a nascent market opportunity in AI-driven comparative text analytics, at scale. With the calibre of team, product and customer base already in place, I firmly believe Relative Insight has great market fit and the best proposition to become a category leader."
Relative Insight’s technology helps insights and research professionals, marketers and brand specialists, and human resources departments uncover more value from the language data they already have. This data can be gleaned from online language of any kind; enabling comparison and benchmarking with competitors. It can include open-end questions in primary research, data from insights tools, social media and product reviews, and any other text assets - with analysis generating rich audience understanding for company decision-making.
About Relative Insight
Relative Insight is a comparative text analytics software that helps organisations generate actionable insights from text data - using technology originally developed for law enforcement. Relative’s platform combines AI-powered natural language processing with advanced comparative linguistics to analyse any source of text data and drive enhanced contextual understandings of target audiences, competitors and trends. By comparing any amount of qualitative data, Relative Insight reveals differences and similarities in how people and brands speak, using methodology that enables users to glean unique insights in a fast and scalable way. With offices in London, New York and Lancaster, Relative Insight has a growing international client list including leading global companies such as Sky, Nespresso, Starbucks, General Mills, MetLife and Sony. relativeinsight.com
