PixelPlex Provides Latest Information on Its dApp Development Services

PixelPlex helps enterprises key into the potential of blockchain technology with its full-service dapp development and consulting team.NEW YORK, NY, US, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelPlex, a B2B software solution provider, helps businesses build autonomous solutions with its dApp development services. The dApp development company helps its clients to cut through the limitations that exist with typical apps that use centralized backends.
PixelPlex ensures that its decentralized applications meet some vital needs, such as fault tolerance; trust & transparency; secure connection; system autonomy & robust speed; community support; incentivization.
PixelPlex markets dApps as a highly impactful solution for transforming the global market. Thus, irrespective of the market size of its clients, or their competition level, PixelPlex ensures that the decentralized solutions it creates can fuel unlimited growth.
Decentralized applications have been known to have impressive applicability in IoT; logistics & supply chain; pharmaceuticals; real estate; social media; eCommerce; fintech; and decentralized finance.
To ensure that PixelPlex delivers high-quality solutions for every niche, it follows a streamlined developmental process that commences with business case analyses; app design; smart contracts development; UI/UX creation; in-depth QA; and app deployment.
PixelPlex business development managers explain why prospects should choose them over others. They explain that its creation process is focused on bringing measurable gains, while the development team builds solutions with domain specifics in mind. They also claim that PixelPlex’s dApps meet advanced tech standards.
As one of the pioneers of blockchain technology PixelPlex boasts of a significant portfolio of projects around cryptocurrencies amongst which are Obito, a digital assets tokenization platform.
As a testament to the company's ability to satisfy its clientele, its website features reviews from Obito, Rinne Technologies, and Qtum foundation. The CEO of Rinne Technologies commented on the company's ability to make prompt turnarounds, make progress updates, and have a deep understanding of project requirements.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a software development company with a special focus on blockchain-centric solutions. PixelPlex has achieved noteworthy feats with the use of blockchain technology in solving business pain points, one such achievement is its involvement in the development of 2 unicorns.
