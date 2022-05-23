Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Girl Gig Ever Review and Earn Shoes
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Gig to teach positive values; girls review and earn shoes. When they do a sweet job, get hired again.
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Girl Gig Ever; do shoe reviews, earn a pair, and repeat, "The Sweetest Shoe Reviews."
The purpose of the sweet shoe gig is to mentor and teach girls positive values; passion, purpose, and play that prepare them for a fun fulfilling life.
One of the most valuable life experiences on the gig; girls 'learn to earn' that everything worthwhile has a price (an intrinsic value which leads to self-appreciation and builds self-confidence).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "The most rewarding part of the gig for me, is hearing the girls get excited about the work (shoe review) they are about to do."
About
The Sweetest Girl Gig Ever was created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. With over 25 years in the employment industry, he knows what it takes for talented professionals to lead successful careers and land sweet jobs. Before starting Recruiting for Good, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher, and attended Grad School to become a therapist. For the last 10 years, he has created fun fulfilling positive impact programs to mentor talented kids, moms, and professionals too. Always seeking to advance in life thru service, he learns from living his purpose passionately every day.
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
