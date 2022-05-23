The US Army’s advancements in human-machine teaming presented at MRAS USA 2022

the US Army will be sharing insight into their developments in human-machine teaming at the MRAS USA Conference, in Arlington, VA, this June.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inside the US Army's plan for autonomous weapons is the idea to leverage and integrate the best attributes of both human cognition and machine-enabled autonomy.

“The guidance that we've received from our most senior leaders is to use capabilities like artificial intelligence, or advanced robotics, to augment soldiers, not necessarily to replace them,” Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, director of Army Futures Command’s Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team, commented in an interview. *

The upcoming Military Robotics and Autonomous USA Conference, taking place in Arlington, VA, USA, on June 20-21, 2022, will feature in-depth briefings on how human-machine teaming in the future, will enhance the operational and institutional effectiveness of the US Army, international allies, and its partners.

The agenda for MRAS USA 2022 includes the following US Army Futures Command speakers:

• US Army Robotics Requirements for Future Ground Operations – presented by Colonel Rob Ryan, Director, Robotics Requirements Division, Maneuver Capability Development Integration Directorate (MCDID), US Army Futures Command

• Robotics at West Point - presented by Colonel Christopher Korpela, Director of the Robotics Research Center, US Military Academy at West Point

• Special Operation and Robotics Teaming in Contested Environments – presented by Major Samuel Albahari, Project Officer: Artificial Intelligence for Small Unit Maneuver, US Special Operations Command

*source: nationalinterest.org

