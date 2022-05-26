PixelPlex Offers OTC Portfolio Management Tool Development
PixelPlex’s OTC Hawk helps medium and large businesses access benefits inherent in crypto trading in the most seamless way possible.NEW YORK, NY, US, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelPlex, a reliable tech solution development and consulting company, discusses OTC Hawk, a full-cycle portfolio management solution that helps to make crypto exchange smarter. PixelPlex, on its website, explains that the OTC trading platform is intricate in helping its clients have an understanding of all cryptocurrency trading signals, opportunities, and strategies.
Alexei Dulub, the company’s CEO, explains that OTC Hawk is a tool that helps tackle practical issues inherent in banking and finance-related businesses. He further explains that this impactful software focuses mainly on pain points experienced by crypto traders and high-risk asset managers. Through a sophisticated OTC Hawk suite, users can reduce customer churn, and help them get more returns on their cryptocurrencies.
PixelPlex primarily designed OTC Hawk for high-worth persons, and institutions to reduce time-consuming tasks such as monitoring crypto prices or creating dedicated trending environments. A further breakdown of its service includes aggregating crypto exchange offerings; customizing fiat and crypto portfolios; supporting crypto-based enterprises; profiting from arbitrage; managing clients’ crypto assets.
The company elucidated on its website that OTC Hawk is particularly benefiting for specific professions: brokers/dealers; medium-to-large scale traders; eCommerce businesses; market makers; and liquidity providers.
To guarantee maximum profit and applicability for its users, the solution has a significant ecosystem that’s inclusive of Coinbase; Binance; Gemini; Okex; Bitstamp; Onchain etc.
PixelPlex’s head of blockchain business development, also explains that the company follows a four-step implementation model to ensure the solution is structurally sound. These steps are roadmapping; business logic optimization; product deployment & adoption; launching.
PixelPlex’s project decision team is made up of highly experienced individuals with impressive technical and business understanding of product maintenance. As such, the team guarantees that its product will remain valuable.
