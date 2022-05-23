Chilean Rodeo Kicks in New OTT Provider
Chilean Rodeo to broadcast their season through sports OTT specialist StreamViral.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StreamViral, an emerging OTT provider of live sports TV, has announced the selection of their platform for The Chilean Rodeo.
The Chilean Rodeo is the second most popular sport in Chile, after football. The events take place in rural areas throughout the country with the main venues called “Medialunas” that are built in the largest cities of Chile. The popularity of the sport has ballooned in the last few years with the building of more Medialunas and a massive increase in spectators.
The game though simple, is high adrenalin and very exciting to watch. A couple of riders must stop a steer three times, which is judged with the winners going on to qualify for the National Championships. The official season opens in August and runs until April, with a total of approximately 350 events. The highly prized closing event is the Chilean National Rodeo Championship, which takes place in the historic medialuna of Rancagua. This is attended by the highest qualifiers of the season bringing the best-of-the-best to compete against each other in the finale.
The Rodeo Federation has selected StreamViral to distribute Live and OnDemand the whole season, to include highlights and special content. Rodeo fans from around the world will experience their favourite sport from anywhere, at anytime, with a range of options such as specific content searching.
The Rodeo Federation directors will have metrics never before available to better understand the audience profile and consumer habits of the rodeo events. Finally, the platform will include the content monetization through different packages, such as season passes or Pay-Per-View segmented by country, currency, and local tax requirements.
Alfonso Bobadilla Rojas, President of FEROCHI explains "We are excited about the innovation from StreamViral that we will implement for the Chilean Rodeo. By launching our own customized OTT channel with management tools on analytics to understand our fan engagement, and offering all the features offered by StreamViral for a compelling viewing experience, this represents a major step forward for the Federation”.
Isobelle Benge Co-founder and CTO StreamViral said "We are really honoured to be part of the technological transformation of The Chilean Rodeo Federation. We are working to create the most spectacular platform that Rodeo fans can imagine, with specific customized features. Although we have clients all over the world, from New Zealand to Mexico, Chile has been an outstanding market for us, with such important clients as the La Liga Deportiva Nacional de Básquetbol (LNB) and the Santiago Rugby Association, Chile. The LATAM market is very strategic for us and we welcome the Rodeo Federation to our family of customers that we will support 24x7.”
