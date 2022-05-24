Refugees fleeing Ukraine will receive free access to English classes by Osmi

Osmi, a global learning ecosystem, joins initiatives to help more than 4 million refugees and launches a series of free, express English online classes.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, May 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osmi.Piece project goes along with Osmi mission to unlock people’s potential irrespective of their background or origin. The initiative facilitates the social integration of refugees fleeing Ukraine by providing free express English classes tailored to everyday living situations. Sets of short, mobile-friendly lessons are developed using cutting-edge AI technologies and a science-backed curriculum and are available at https://peace.osmi.com/ completely free of charge.The project supports refugees’ adaptation to the English-speaking environment by providing free access to 58 carefully crafted English classes split into three categories: English for a new life, English to find a job, and English for IT developers.Should it be a job interview, doctor appointment, or a small talk, 10-minute classes are designed to prepare learners for the most common life situations. The project offers classes in three difficulty levels, allowing learners of every English language proficiency level to find it useful.Osmi believes that every person deserves to live in peace, safety, equality, and prosperity. The current humanitarian crisis has reaffirmed English as a skill essential for living in a global community. Osmi is dedicated to supporting more than 4 million refugees with building such skill. Osmi does not charge fees to access the Osmi.Peace project.With this project, Osmi states its commitment to active participation in worldwide humanitarian efforts to promote social justice and help make the world a better place.About OsmiOsmi is building the world's first learning ecosystem that is designed to transform people's lives. Operating under multiple local brands, the company’s product portfolio serves students of all ages and budgets, ranging from AI-powered education apps to online tutoring. Being driven by the success of students, Osmi powers its clients with the field-tested knowledge they need to achieve their goals. Osmi exists to make next-gen learning available to everyone, shifting humanity to a better future.

Charity project from OSMI for the Ukrainian refugees