Zodia Custody Goes Live on the Fireblocks Network
The integration with the crypto and digital asset platform enhances Zodia Custody’s global connectivity offering and competitivenessLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zodia Custody, the leading crypto asset servicing provider for institutional investors and a subsidiary of Standard Chartered, has tapped Fireblocks, the award-winning provider of digital asset and crypto technology, enhancing Zodia Custody’s connectivity offering and giving institutional investors direct access to the Fireblocks Network, a global crypto capital markets gateway.
The integration will allow Zodia Custody’s institutional clients to directly connect with the Fireblocks’ Network of over 1000 liquidity partners, trading venues, lending desks, and counterparties for instant transfers, rebalancing, and payments directly from their Zodia Custody wallet.
Registered with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and as a Money Services Business with FinCEN in the U.S., Zodia Custody provides a secure, efficient, and compliant solution for clients to transact with numerous counterparties without the need to exchange wallet addresses and jeopardising security.
Counterparties on the Fireblocks Network are checked using due-diligence checks by Zodia Custody and Fireblocks, reducing transaction risks associated with unknown or risky counterparties.
“Zodia Custody is in a league of its own when it comes to client connectivity,” said Maxime de Guillebon, Chief Executive Officer at Zodia Custody. “This product enhancement in partnership with Fireblocks expands Zodia Custody’s offering even further, while still allowing parties to operate within a secure and compliant environment. We are delighted to have gone live with this service, which presents a fantastic milestone in our goal to provide a total service proposition that meets the entire needs of our customer base.”
“We are thrilled to extend the Fireblocks Network to Zodia Custody,” said Stephen Richardson, Vice President of Product Strategy and Business Solutions at Fireblocks. “We develop the technology that allows our clients to access digital assets securely and at scale and now Zodia Custody will be able to offer the connectivity and the ability to trade across different liquidity pools and allocate capital across a fragmented market via the Fireblocks Network.”
This new offering aligns with Zodia Custody’s objective to serve as the most connected and secure crypto asset servicing provider in the world. It comes in the wake of Zodia’s recent attainment of its ISO 27001 certification, and completion of SOC1 Type 1 report.
ABOUT ZODIA CUSTODY
Zodia Custody, subsidiary of Standard Chartered and in association with Northern Trust, is a crypto-asset custodian for institutional investors around the globe. Through the combination of leading technology, custody, governance and compliance, Zodia Custody satisfies the complex needs of institutional investors.
The company is AMLD5 compliant and applies the same standards as Standard Chartered relating to AML, FCC and KYC. It is also FATF travel rule compliant.
Zodia Custody Limited is registered with the FCA as a Cryptoasset Business under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017. Firm reference number 928347.
Website: https://www.zodia.io.
ABOUT FIREBLOCKS
Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,200 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $2.5 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it’s the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com.
