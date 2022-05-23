Strategies For Global Golf Tourism Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Golf Tourism Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Golf Tourism Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the golf tourism market size is expected to grow from $4.44 billion in 2021 to $4.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The global golf tourism market size is expected to grow to $5.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The increasing government support for the promotion of golf tourism is expected to drive the growth of the golf tourism market going forward.

The golf tourism market consists of sales of golf tourism by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the trips undertaken by people to play golf. Golf is a sport in which players use a club to hit a small ball into a series of cups set out on a course. Golf tourism is a part of sport tourism, which is one of the tourism industry's fastest-growing segments. Golf tourism refers to domestic or international trips taken by people who play golf at least once while traveling to any destination.

Global Golf Tourism Market Trends

Strategic collaborations and partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the golf tourism market. Major companies operating in the golf tourism sector are focused on strategic collaborations and partnerships to reinforce their position.

Global Golf Tourism Market Segments

By Type: Domestic, International

By Service Type: Personal Tours, Professional Tours

By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

By End-User Sex: Male, Female

By Geography: The global golf tourism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Golf Tourism Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Golf Tours International, GHW Golf Tours, Golfasian Co. Ltd, Golfbreaks Ltd, Perry Travel Inc, Premier Golf Tours, Scottish Golf Holidays Inc, The Haversham and Baker Co, GolfHolidays.com, Direct Golf Holidays, Celtic Golf, Kalos Golf, Sophisticated Golfer, Carr Golf, SouthAmerica.travel, Ascot Golf Tours, Caribbean Golf & Tours, Classic Golf Tours, Golf Plaisir, EasyGolf Worldwide Australia, Asian Tour, Chaka Travel, and Goway Travel.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

