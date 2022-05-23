Submit Release
Wine Masterclasses for IFTM Wine Appreciation Club Members

MACAU, May 23 - The IFTM Wine Appreciation Club, an affiliate of the IFTM Student Union, organised two wine masterclasses during the semester for over 30 club members in each session to learn from the wine industry professionals.

The first masterclass on 27 March was hosted online by Ms. Jing Zhang, General Manager and Winemaker of the Helan Qingxue Vineyard from Ningxia. The Helan Qingxue Vineyard is among the most highly regarded wineries from the renowned Helan Mountains wine region and their wines have won numerous domestic and international awards. During the masterclass, students not only had the opportunity to learn from Ms. Zhang’s online presentation but also sample the wines physically. In addition to sharing her winemaking journey, Ms. Zhang extended her invitation to all members to visit her vineyard in the future.

The second masterclass on 30 April was hosted in person by Mr. Just Wong, Director - Beverage Operations of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. With the aim to enhance students’ preparation for a future wine career, Mr. Wong utilised his years of industry experience to demonstrate a wide range of wine knowledge as well as critical service skills.

The IFTM Wine Appreciation Club aims to assist students to further enhance their wine knowledge and foster a closer tie with the industry for long term career development opportunities.

