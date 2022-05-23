Submit Release
Luxury Swim Brand Rêve de Rive Swimwear to Open Monaco Swim Week

Monaco Swim Week May 26 through 29th 2022

Rêve de Rive Swimwear will feature matching women’s and children swimwear in a glorious return to European resort season

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monaco Swim Week is excited to present Rêve de Rive Swimwear as the opening shows in its wonderful line up of global swim and resort wear designers.

“Rêve de Rive Swimwear is a perfect brand to kick off our fashion week” Says Celia Evans, the owner of Planet Fashion TV and Founder of Monaco Swim, “ The brand represents wholesome elegance and yet also has a playful element. We love the Mother and babies matching swim wear!” says Evans.

Rêve de Rive Swimwear was featured in Miami Swim Week in 2018, but in many ways exhibiting in Monaco is a more perfect fit because the French Riviera inspires the brand’s aesthetic.

After numerous vacations to the Cote D’Azure Lauren Amelia Berteletti created the luxurious swimwear, Rêve de Rive. The meaning behind the name of the swimwear brand, comes from Berteletti’s love for the water. The name Rêve de Rive literally means being next to the water. Vibrant, bold and unique, Rêve de Rive designs are modern and unique. Rêve de Rive is internationally distributed. From the private resorts of St-Tropez to the sun kissed shores of Dubai the brand can be found in luxury boutiques worldwide.

It makes perfect sense that the chic city of Geneva is where its headquarters are based though. Cosmopolitan and relaxed, Geneva is defined by its lake life scene. From the graceful sailboats on the cool, clear waters of Lake Leman to the scenic villages dotted around the lakes edges, this picturesque destination is all about quality. It is here that each piece of Rêve de Rive swimwear is crafted and stitched by hand using carefully sourced Italian recycled fabric.
Rêve de Rive is a sustainable brand without all the fuss. Berteletti chose sustainability because slow fashion means quality!

All Reve de Rive swimwear is made entirely from recycled and sustainable fabrications; this includes all printed materials. The brand’s sustainability is within each collection with an added value of eco ness; a key point to our practices is our products are made in Geneva with local talent. The finer details are noticeable and present within each piece to ensure longevity. Since its beginning Rêve de Rive has taken care to ensure that eco-awareness and sustainability are firm in each step of the development, process and collection.

The Rêve de Rive fashion show will begin at 6:30pm on the Panoramic Terrace at the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel on May 26th 2022.


For More Information go to www.monacoswimweek.com

