Black Owned Film Production Company Screens Short Film to National Audience at its Second Oscar Qualifying Film Festival

It's very important that we tell our own stories in our own way.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full View Productions’s short film DERRICK will be screened at this year’s American Black Film Festival in Miami, June 15-19, 2022.
— Marcus Lewis, President and CEO of Full View Productions
DERRICK is a short film about a man who struggles to reconnect with loved ones after a devastating loss, he fights internal and external battles to make it through everyday life. The narrative short film has made it into several film festivals including Toronto Black Film Festival, Capital City Black Film Festival , and Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival (another Oscar qualifying film festival held in August).
This short film was an opportunity for Full View Production’s talented group of Detroit filmmakers to wield their skills for their own creative content which they plan to do more of in the future. Full View Productions is committed to telling culture stories, usually for corporate clients. With a full in-house staff to walk clients through the entire production process and a wide range of in-house equipment ranging from cameras, lights, audio, and even Michigan’s first and only Kira cinematic robot, Full View Productions is the Detroit production house to come to for all of your film needs.
About Full View Productions
Full View Productions is a black-owned, minority certified, full-service video production company located in Detroit, MI. Full View brings the finest creativity, technical expertise, and collaborative energy to corporate clientele interested in telling culture stories so that they understand the production process, enjoy it, and get the visual content they need. Full View uses cinema grade equipment and technology to deliver engaging visuals that capture the client’s vision. Full View’s diverse portfolio of corporate videos, commercials, and creative content shows their dedication to developing outstanding ideas and providing production and post-production services.
About the American Black Film Festival (ABFF)
The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is an annual event dedicated to recognizing Black talent and showcasing quality film and television content by and about people of African descent. Dedicated to the belief that diverse artists deserve the same opportunities as their mainstream counterparts, ABFF founder Jeff Friday conceived the festival in 1997 as a vehicle to strengthen the Black entertainment community by fostering resource sharing, education and artistic collaboration. Now in its 26th year, the festival has become a cornerstone of diversity in Hollywood, providing a platform for emerging Black artists – many of whom have become today’s most successful actors, producers, writers, directors and stand-up comedians. The ABFF is a property of ABFF Ventures LLC, an entertainment company specializing in the production of live events that promote Black culture and achievement.
