Submit Release
News Search

There were 203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,437 in the last 365 days.

Black Owned Film Production Company Screens Short Film to National Audience at its Second Oscar Qualifying Film Festival

Film poster of an older black man in a hat

Poster for Full View Production's narrative short film, DERRICK.

Film crew on set

A photo from the set of Full View Production's narrative short film, DERRICK

Full View Production's Logo

It's very important that we tell our own stories in our own way.”
— Marcus Lewis, President and CEO of Full View Productions
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full View Productions’s short film DERRICK will be screened at this year’s American Black Film Festival in Miami, June 15-19, 2022.

DERRICK is a short film about a man who struggles to reconnect with loved ones after a devastating loss, he fights internal and external battles to make it through everyday life. The narrative short film has made it into several film festivals including Toronto Black Film Festival, Capital City Black Film Festival , and Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival (another Oscar qualifying film festival held in August).

"It's very important that we tell our own stories in our own way."
Marcus Lewis, President and CEO of Full View Productions

This short film was an opportunity for Full View Production’s talented group of Detroit filmmakers to wield their skills for their own creative content which they plan to do more of in the future. Full View Productions is committed to telling culture stories, usually for corporate clients. With a full in-house staff to walk clients through the entire production process and a wide range of in-house equipment ranging from cameras, lights, audio, and even Michigan’s first and only Kira cinematic robot, Full View Productions is the Detroit production house to come to for all of your film needs.


About Full View Productions
Full View Productions is a black-owned, minority certified, full-service video production company located in Detroit, MI. Full View brings the finest creativity, technical expertise, and collaborative energy to corporate clientele interested in telling culture stories so that they understand the production process, enjoy it, and get the visual content they need. Full View uses cinema grade equipment and technology to deliver engaging visuals that capture the client’s vision. Full View’s diverse portfolio of corporate videos, commercials, and creative content shows their dedication to developing outstanding ideas and providing production and post-production services.

About the American Black Film Festival (ABFF)
The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is an annual event dedicated to recognizing Black talent and showcasing quality film and television content by and about people of African descent. Dedicated to the belief that diverse artists deserve the same opportunities as their mainstream counterparts, ABFF founder Jeff Friday conceived the festival in 1997 as a vehicle to strengthen the Black entertainment community by fostering resource sharing, education and artistic collaboration. Now in its 26th year, the festival has become a cornerstone of diversity in Hollywood, providing a platform for emerging Black artists – many of whom have become today’s most successful actors, producers, writers, directors and stand-up comedians. The ABFF is a property of ABFF Ventures LLC, an entertainment company specializing in the production of live events that promote Black culture and achievement.

Rachel Washington
Full View Productions
+1 313-355-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

Full View Production's DERRICK

You just read:

Black Owned Film Production Company Screens Short Film to National Audience at its Second Oscar Qualifying Film Festival

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.