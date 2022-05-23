Yoga Gives Back presents the 2nd Annual A Global Gathering for India to Support Women and Children in India

Presenters include: David Lynch, Deva Premal & Miten, Jai Uttal, Lisa Walford, Richard Freeman, Mary Taylor, Seane Corn, Shiva Rea, Birgitte Kristen, Lauren Peterson, Kino MacGregor, Kia Miller, Cat Meffan, C.C. White, Deepika Mehta, Donna De Lory, Jocel Special Interview with David Lynch June 3rd, 2022 3PM PDT at a GLOBAL GATHERING FOR INDIA CHARITY EVENT Deval Premal and Miten lead OM/Gayatri Mantra on June 4th, 2022, 1:00 PM PDT / 2 PM Costa Rica at Yoga Gives Back Global Gathering for India Charity Event

A Virtual Fundraising Event Featuring 60 Teachers, Artists, and Leaders from the Yoga, Kirtan, and Spiritual Worlds coming Together to Raise $100,000.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoga Gives Back (YGB) is pleased to announce the 2nd Annual A Global Gathering for India June 3rd -5th. This virtual charity event will feature more than 60 world leaders from the kirtan, yoga and spiritual communities who are joining forces to support underserved women and children in India. This epic 3 day event kicks-off a month-long global campaign to raiser $100,000. All yoga practitioners and beneficiaries are invited to host one class in June or donate to be a part of this global collective effort. Sponsorships and Media Partnerships are available.“It is so tremendous to see so many artists, teachers, and leaders from around the world coming together for our 2nd Annual Global Gathering for India to support Yoga Gives Back’s mission of empowering women and girls” says Kayoko Mitsumatsu, Founder of YGB. “Donations will support the launch of the WOMEN RISE DIGITAL CENTER for thousands of girls and women to have computers and Internet access in rural villages of West Bengal, in addition to our education and microloan programs which support more than 2400 women and children.”A GLOBAL GATHERING FOR INDIA is a donation-based, three-day broadcast including live-streamed and recorded sessions spanning yoga, kirtan, meditation and more. Over 60 artists, musicians and leaders from the yoga and mindfulness community are donating their time and talents for the benefit. Artists and teachers include David Lynch, Deva Premal & Miten, Jai Uttal, Lisa Walford, Richard Freeman, Mary Taylor, Seane Corn, Shiva Rea, Birgitte Kristen, Lauren Peterson, Kino MacGregor, Kia Miller, Cat Meffan, C.C. White, Deepika Mehta, Donna De Lory, Jocelyn Solomon, Dr. Shyam Ranganathan, Punnu Wasu, Sarah Finger, Wah! and many more!Sponsors include Liforme, Hiroko and Tadashi Maruoka, Adam Weissburg and Francie Jones, Jocelyn Solomon and Family, Michael Cypers and Family, Brightstar Events, Kia Miller and Tommy Rosen, Terry Gilman, Soul Sanctuary, and Accessible Yoga Association. Media Partners Include LA YOGA, and BE WHY MUSIC.Special sessions include an interview with David Lynch (6/3/22 3PM PDT); Deva Premal and Miten’s Om/Gayatri Mantra Live (6/4/22 1PM PDT); Yoga and Mental Wellness Panel with Anouk Prop, Harmony Slater, Mary Taylor, Richard Freeman, Seane Corne, and Vikram Singh (6/5/22 10AM PDT); Kirtan with Jai Uttal (6/5/22 5PM PDT); Breath and Meditation with Kia Miller (6/4/22 11:30AM PDT); Pranayama Introduction to the Poetry of Life with Lisa Walford (6/5/22 12PM PDT); The Yoga of Motherhood with Gopi-Ona-Ali, Jocelyn Solomon, Michelle El Khoury, Pranidhi Varshney, and Stephanie Crochet (6/4/22 9AM PDT); The Uniquely South Asian Origin of Yoga” by Dr. Shyam Ranganathan (6/5/22 8AM PDT); Interview with Melissa Berton of The Pad Project (6/3/22 3:30PM PDT); Balance and Flow Yoga Class with Kino MacGregor (6/4/22 7:45AM PDT)Event registration is free and donations are encouraged. Proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and sponsorships, will tremendously help the underserved women and children Yoga Gives Back supports in Karnataka and West Bengal who are struggling to continue their education and businesses as they struggle to rebuild their lives post-pandemic. Yoga Gives Back new initiative WOMEN RISE DIGITAL CENTER directly addresses the known digital divide for rural communities and women; empowering girls and women with resources and technology to continue their education and connect with the global market and workforce. WOMEN RISE DIGITAL CENTER is the next phase of YGB’s programs of empowerment that have been operating with NGO Partner NISHTHA for the last decade. Learn more about YGB Programs Here.

YGB Celebrates 15 years of impact empowering women and girls in India with education and microloans for a better future