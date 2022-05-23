Submit Release
VETERAN AND MINORITY OWNED SPACE ORGANIZATION S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. IS NOW A 501(c)3

S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. LOGO

Starfury Iraq 2003

Starfury

S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. has been granted 501(c)3 status.

It's not enough to dream, it's not enough to try...but it's just enough...to believe!”
— STARFURY
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After six years of building, waiting, and multiple sacrifices…after many words of “…This is not possible!” Or “…Your organization will never work!” Veteran and Minority owned space organization S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. has officially received Internal Revenue Service 501(c)3 status as of April 18th, 2022.
This monumental identifier from the I.R.S. is the ‘Stamp of Approval’ in which Mayor Bennard Cann, C.E.O of the organization and Starfury, Founder of the organization have been waiting for.

“…We are here! We are S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A.! And now it is our moment to work in the role which we were created to do!”
…Mayor Bennard Cann

S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. will be securing their headquarters in the District of Columbia by the end of 2022. By 2023 -2025, and they will be acquiring their complex for temporary housing for veterans working on their space prototypes.

“…I’m humble and honored for the I.R.S. decision. This is our ‘We told you so!’ moment! And this is my moment to work harder and faster for veterans, minorities, and anyone who have dream of being in space. We will assist those who dare to dream…just as I did! This is a special Memorial Day 2022 for me and my executive board…and also my military brother’s and sister’s we have all lost! We Are S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A.”
…Starfury

S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. is actively networking with other organizations and business in the local Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area and soon across the United States. If you would like to know more or be a part of our organization you can email us at: Starfury@outlook.com, starfura@starfura.space, or by phone#: 202-774-3342. if you would like to donate to our organization and help us achieve our organization goals , you can do so on our website at www.starfura.space

WE ARE S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A.!

