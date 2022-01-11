SPACE VETERAN ORGANIZATION S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. WELCOMES NEW C.E.O.
S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. NEW C.E.O.
This is history in the making for Space Veteran Organization S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. is pleased to announce the Honorable Mayor Bennard J. Cann as our new Chief Executive Officer on December 2nd, 2021.
— STARFURY
Mayor Cann has an excellent business background and a remarkable story to the space field. As a father who worked diligently to send his son to space camp to a firm believer for veterans and minorities working in space, Mayor Cann is an excellent choice for S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A.
“…With Mayor Cann in leading our organization, S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. will not only make a dynamic impact within the space industry, but S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. will make a serious impact and bring everyone into the new frontier of space…STARFURY/FOUNDER OF S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A”
Mayor Cann is a loved and respected three-time serving elected in the Town of Morningside, Maryland, and is a deep believer that space is for everyone.
“…S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A is an organization created for underrepresented segments of the population in the space and technology arena. I am excited at the opportunity to serve as Chief Executive Officer and look forward to the journey. My goal is to propel the S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. community into the future of space technology and lead S.T.A.R.U.R.A. into the unknown of the final frontier…I AM S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A,”!... Mayor Bennard Cann
You can find out more about S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. at www.starfura.space or email S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A. at Starfura@outlook.com.
STARFURY
S.T.A.R.F.U.R.A.
+1 202-740-3647
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other