Gebeya Inc, Blacks In Technology Foundation Ink Partnership to Build and Connect African Talents Beyond the Continent

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gebeya Inc., the Pan-African marketplace for freelance professional talent, today announced a new partnership with the Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation, a global community providing training, networking and mentorship services to benefit people of African descent in the field of technology.

The powerful alliance between the two organizations, will address both the demand and supply-side of skilled tech talent by becoming a connective medium for a global professional network and freelance marketplace. Software engineering talent from the BIT network will have the opportunity to pass through Gebeya’s rigorous vetting processes and instantly access a broad range of benefits; such as internationally-accredited upskilling programs and job opportunities. Similarly, Gebeya will double its pool of exclusive talent for its marketplace as well as expand its client base to match them with hiring companies on various continents.

The exponential growth of the tech industry and such co-operations that are aligned in purpose, initiate the realization of a broader picture for Black professionals globally. The disproportionate employment of Black Americans in the United States (more than 6%), the surging unemployment in African countries that are considered to have the highest ecosystems, including experienced and senior-level tech talent deficit across Africa are significant grounds to tap into talents of people of African descent. This partnership will have a significant role in sustainably addressing the tech industry and employment challenges of the continent by leveraging African talent and building a widespread network that connects them to companies aiming to close the gap on racial disparity. Furthermore, the establishment of this essential cooperation will be beneficial in terms of connecting people inextricably linked in culture, language and creativity to work together and support one another.

“We’re thrilled to announce this strategic partnership which will reinforce and expand the resources we offer to our members,” says Dennis Schultz, Executive Director, Blacks In Technology Foundation. Dennis added “We currently offer job boards, career fairs, professional networking opportunities, and mentorship to advance career-readiness. We also host events, conferences, and provide technical training resources. Now, we will build a bridge with a talent partner based in Africa and we couldn't be more excited.”

Gebeya will grow its capacity and connect its freelancers' in the diaspora community to African-Americans, Caribbeans, and newly-migrated Africans. The BIT global community, composed of more than 17,000 members of African descent in 5 different continents, will join Gebeya’s Pan-African network of tech professionals that is expected to grow to 1 million by the end of this year.

African talent now has access to a network of professionals and job opportunities in different parts of the world, thereby ensuring their capabilities are harnessed in today’s competitive tech landscape. Employers globally supporting DE&I (diversity, equity and inclusion) will also have access to a wide pool of specific talents vetted by Gebeya, through the BIT platform.

This partnership opens opportunities to potential partners for upskilling, mentoring, advisement, and other resources to get in on the ground level and work towards a shared vision of advancing Black professionals in tech and access top talent from around the world.

About Gebeya

Gebeya Inc. is a Pan-African Freelance Talent Marketplace company headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with remote teams in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Morocco, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company aims to connect startups, SMEs, and multinational corporations with vetted, skilled talent and professional services in more than 20 countries across Africa. Gebeya aims to be an active contributor to the continent’s talent transformation by providing upskilling and certification, mentorship & coaching, micro lending, and meaningful work opportunities to build a booming pipeline of experienced professionals with the right mindset, attitude, and integrity. Its vision is to be the most trusted and reliable source of skilled talent that showcases Africa’s competitiveness.

For more information visit www.gebeya.com

About the Blacks In Technology Foundation

Founded in 2008 and established in 2012, Blacks In Technology LLC is the largest community and media organization that focuses on people of African descent in the technology industry. Through community-focused activities, events and outreach, The Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation is “Stomping the Divide” by establishing a blueprint of world-class technical excellence and innovation by providing resources, guidance, networking, and opportunities for members to share their expertise and advance their careers.

For more information visit https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net

