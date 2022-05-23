International Sperm Bank Partners with Sonicu to Protect its Specimens
Xytex Laboratories turns to Rapidly Expanding Sonicu to Monitor its Liquid Nitrogen Tanks Nationwide
Earlier this year, Xytex Laboratories replaced their monitoring system with Sonicu’s cloud-based, remote wireless temperature monitoring system, with two monitors on each tank, giving Xytex Laboratories the ability to respond more rapidly in the event of an issue with a tank.
The Georgia-based firm, in the business of “making miracles happen,” serves thousands of clients annually with continually growing international operations.
“It was excellent to work with Sonicu to implement a novel way to protect our systems,” said Dennis Marchesi, Chief Scientific Officer at Xytex Laboratories. “We’ve moved away from having a team exhausted by too many alerts to a system that we know is keeping our specimens protected.”
Sonicu leadership echoed the sentiment.
“We’ve grown to serve some of the finest names in healthcare and research by being flexible and innovative in how we configure each system’s hardware and software solution to meet their unique needs. We recognize that no two customers are alike and that tailored solutions are often required to satisfy their requirements,” said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.
Sonicu helped Xytex Laboratories improve its monitoring efforts by placing a temperature sensor inside its liquid nitrogen cryogenic tanks as well as placing a non-buffered probe on the outside of the tank and connecting both to the Duo meter and their bespoke software application.
“Our liquid nitrogen tank is like a thermos with insulation running along the sides, so the path of least resistance for anything to get out is through the top opening,” Marchesi said. “By placing a temperature monitor on the outside, we will know quickly when the temperature starts falling on the outside and gives us an opportunity to respond more quickly.”
Xytex Laboratories also took advantage of Sonicu's unique-to-the-industry SoniLink connectivity option, allowing for up to 500 meters to connect to a single hub.
Mundell said the external temperature monitoring probe is part of Xytex Laboratories’ ongoing desire to identify and address customers’ unique challenges.
“From our ability to virtually connect any probe or sensor with our smart Internet of Things connections to solutions like the Xytex Labs configuration, we’re always listening intently to our customers to tailor a solution to meet their needs,” Mundell said.
Marchesi said the new Sonicu system will help Xytex Laboratories protect their critical assets.
“After making their purchase, our clients often store long term with us; frequently, this includes units intended for use now, as well as those meant for family building in the future. Having safe and secure storage provides reassurance that any future family building efforts will be protected,” Marchesi said. “Sonicu gave us the ability to more easily put our head on the pillows and sleep easier at night knowing we had invested in a strong monitoring system.”
Marchesi said the SoniCloud mobile app was another reason Xytex Laboratories selected Sonicu as their sole monitoring solution across multiple locations.
“I use the app when I need to respond in the middle of the night and want to decipher between what is a true emergency and what is not,” he said.
Marchesi also said the Sonicu system has helped his team better satisfy regulatory requirements from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act), and CAP (College of American Pathologists).
“A major facet of the Sonicu value proposition to most of our customers is helping them streamline regulatory compliance so they can spend less time on tedious and cumbersome reporting and more time focused on what drives their business forward,” Mundell said.
“We’re pleased to see Xytex Laboratories is able to take advantage of both our hardware flexibility and the regulatory reporting modules in our software.”
Sonicu serves more than 500 customers across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, research and food service, including some of the most trusted brands in their respective industries. Sonicu’s products are entirely assembled in the United States. Its AWS cloud storage features all American-based hosting.
The cloud-based solution is available on virtually any device, while the hardware features multiple layers of connectivity, storage and power redundancy.
“Every Sonicu customer enjoys on-demand, American-based customer support staffed with highly trained technical experts who help customers achieve the maximum return on investment,” Mundell said.
