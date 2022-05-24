Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,361 in the last 365 days.

Radix to launch a new version of its Android TV Manager at Asia Tech 2022

radix android tv overview dashboard

radix android tv device dashboard

radix android tv remote support

Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions will exhibit at Asia Tech '22 and launch a new version of its Android TV Manager.

The Radix Android TV Manager was built bottom-up to manage Android-based TV devices, making it the most robust solution for Android TV device management.”
— Michael Shoham, Radix CEO
TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions will exhibit live at Asia Tech (Singapore Expo, June 1-3 2022), showcasing its enterprise device management solutions, and launching a new version of its Android TV Manager, a tailor-made solution for telcos, operators and service providers.

Available as a stand-alone cloud-based product or as part of Radix' end to end cloud-based device management platform (MDM), known as VISO, the solution is platform and device agnostic, letting telcos, operators and service providers stay on top of their Android TV device fleet (including Android AOSP and Google TV), wherever their devices and customers are and whatever the use-case may be.

Michael Shoham, Radix CEO, said: "With telcos, operators and service providers offering a wide range of connected services and leasing more Android-based devices than ever before, a centralized cloud-based device management solution became a vital need to streamline operations: remote control, assist, manage, maintain, perform OTA update, collect insights, receive alerts, configure, track and lock devices via a single interface making sure they are always ready and optimized.

The Radix Android TV Manager was built bottom-up to manage Android-based TV devices, making it the most robust solution for Android TV device management.

Key Benefits:
*Reduce agent time spent on support calls using remote screen control
*Low-level device management - from OTA firmware management to ad-hoc support
*Easily add new features, capabilities and modules
*Reduce onsite visits with remote software updates and proactive problem resolution
*Delegate permissions to different stakeholders to allow device management by role
*Reduce subscriptions abuse
*Fast time-to-market, the service can be deployed in less than a week
And much more!”

All customers looking to manage their fleet of digital devices are welcome to visit us at Hall 4 Booth 4D1-05.

For more information, visit our website: www.radix-int.com / schedule a meeting with us: https://www.radix-int.com/asia-tech-2022-trade-show-landing-page/

Nadav Avni
Radix Technologies Ltd.
+1 833-960-6350
nadav@radix-int.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Radix Android TV Manager letting telcos, operators and service providers stay on top of their Android TV device fleet (including Android AOSP and Google TV)

You just read:

Radix to launch a new version of its Android TV Manager at Asia Tech 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.