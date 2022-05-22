Route 6 Bridge Closed in Wayne Township, Erie County

​The bridge that carries Route 6 over Baskins Run in Wayne Township, Erie County is closed due to damage from this weekend's storms.

A detour is posted using Route 89 southbound to Route 77 to Route 8 to Route 6 to Route 89.

The bridge is expected to remain closed until repairs can be made to the structure and the nearby roadway.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

