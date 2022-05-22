Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 2:47 pm, members of the Sixth District were notified of adult male victim who walked in to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Upon further investigation by detectives, it was determined that the offense occurred at the listed location.

The vehicle is described as is a dark blue Volkswagen sedan, with a slightly bent front tag. The vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.