Century Gold Now Offering Free Gold & Silver IRA Guide

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benjamin Franklin once said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” Representatives with Century Gold announced today that individuals across the globe can now invest in themselves and their financial future at no cost by downloading a copy of its new Gold & Silver IRA Guide.

Chris Anderson, owner and spokesperson for Century Gold, said individuals can download its free Gold & Silver IRA Guide on its website today.

Regarding a gold IRA, Anderson explained that like an IRA that you use to invest in the stock market, a gold IRA can be set up as a traditional account or Roth. The difference between a gold IRA and a stock market IRA is that you can use a gold IRA to invest in precious metals, such as gold.

When you invest in precious metals through a gold IRA, Anderson noted, you do not physically hold the gold. You will choose a “custodian” who will store and protect the gold for you. These custodians act like banks for your precious metals.

Silver IRAs, Anderson pointed out, have a similar structure to an IRA, whose primary purpose is to invest in the stock market. Individuals can set up the account as a traditional or Roth IRA. The difference between an IRA that invests in the stock market and a silver IRA is that a silver IRA invests in silver.

Silver has always been a great investment option, company representatives noted. It is not as expensive as other precious metals like gold, so it is easier to buy and get started with investing. It has a similar trend history to gold, so it has similar benefits in terms of how it holds up in various economic situations.

“Investing in precious metals is a great way to diversify your investments, even if you invest in them without an IRA,” Anderson said.

About Century Gold Group

At Century Gold, we specialize in helping our clients secure financial freedom through an intelligent, measured approach to precious metals investing. Whether you are looking to make direct investments in metals like gold and silver, or want to convert existing assets, such as IRAs and 401(K)s, into metals, we promise to guide and educate you through the entire process from start to finish.

