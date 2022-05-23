Thematic Announces Partnership with LANDR Audio
Collaborative Tools and Community Further Democratizes the Creator EconomyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thematic, the collaborative music discovery and licensing company empowering creators from beginning to fame, announced its formal partnership with LANDR Audio today. This two-sided marketplace between a couple of the music industry’s power players brings creatives together to collaborate, directly facilitating song distribution across streaming platforms and mastering for projects.
“As the all-in-one solution for artists, it is important that we align with companies that help make the ‘creative process’ easier for creators,” said Marc Schrobilgen, CEO at Thematic. “With this partnership, we hope to reinforce the relationships with our artist community by providing them with quality resources and collaboration tools to make their production process more seamless. Artists need to create more music and better content, which solves both of those problems. After 13 years of being in the industry, we understand the value needs of creators: it must be built before it can be extracted. This idea is inherent in the DNA of both Thematic and LANDR.”
Thematic is a community-driven platform where creators can license music from their favorite artists in exchange for promotion. By partnering with LANDR, cloud-based software that uses AI to master and distribute music, it not only creates a full-funnel marketplace for content creators to fully leverage the specific expertise offered by each platform, but also gives LANDR artists priority access to Thematic’s creator community to soundtrack YouTube and social media content.
“The team at Thematic has been building within the creator economy since 2009, and now it’s time for us to collaborate with some of the power players in the space at large, like LANDR,” said Audrey Marshall COO at Thematic. “We’re aligning with like-minded companies to reinforce the tools that creators should be using, and ultimately providing more value for the economy we’re trying to serve. As a result, up-and-coming artists with no budget can have access to professional tools to create content, opening up democratized opportunities and accessibility to fair and equitable tools.”
“LANDR is a centralized platform that our artist community uses and loves, so a partnership truly felt like an organic fit,” said Stephanie Leyva, Director of Partnerships at Thematic. “Their ethos is similar to Thematic: we both empower creatives to enrich their greater communities. Independent artists, aspiring artists, and any creator can collaborate directly on the Thematic platform after professionally producing songs on LANDR.”
Thematic is the collaborative music discovery and licensing company empowering creators from beginning to fame. Their two-sided platform matches creators with licensed music from their favorite artists in exchange for promoting their songs. Since the company was beta-launched in 2018, Thematic's platform has grown into a community of over 450,000 creators in 220 countries, generating over 1.5 million free music licenses for YouTube creators, driving 21 billion listens and 12 million new fans for independent artists worldwide. https://hellothematic.com
LANDR is the creative platform for musicians, using AI to power music mastering, distribution, plugins, collaboration, promotion, and sample packs. Since launching in 2014, they’ve helped millions of musicians worldwide achieve the freedom of creating and being heard.
