EVN accelerating projects to gear up for hot season

VIETNAM, May 22 -

EVN workers checks electricity equipment. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Electricity (EVN) said it is accelerating power generation and grid projects, especially urgent infrastructure, to ensure supplies in the hot season.

The State-owned group said in the first four months of 2022, the firm and its subsidiaries had started work on 30 projects and put into use 31 grid facilities between 110kV - 500kV.

It cited meteorological forecasting centres as saying that heatwaves this year are likely to appear in the northern and central regions later than usual, but won't be too severe.

Power demand in the north is unlikely to rise sharply in May, and daily consumption will be around 805 million kWh.

EVN noted that this month, it is working to guarantee supply for production and business activities as well as daily life, especially the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 15th National Assembly’s third session.

It is maintaining high water levels at multi-purpose hydropower plants in the north, operating thermal power plants in the region, and importing about 540MW of electricity in May.

Its subsidiaries were also requested to ensure power supply in the dry season, ready manpower and equipment for any possible incidents due to natural disasters, and recommend people, agencies and factories use electricity in a safe and economical manner.

In April, the entire EVN system produced 22.62 billion kWh of electricity, up 1.9 per cent year-on-year. That added up to a four-month figure of 85.65 billion kWh, increasing 6.2 per cent. — VNS