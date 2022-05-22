TOWN OF POWNAL/ATV vs Car Crash - Leave Scene of Accident/SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B3001576
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/21/22 @ 2219 hours
STREET: US RT 7
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stewart's Shops
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear, warm
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown ATV
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Unknown
INJURIES: Lacerations to hand, possible broken fingers
HOSPITAL: Bennington Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Bear Champion
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Latitude
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side front fender, bumper, grill area
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/21/22 at approximately 2219 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that had occurred in front of the Stewarts Shop on US RT 7 in Pownal. Troopers were advised this was a 'hit and run' crash, with one of the operators leaving the scene right after the collision.
Troopers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. Investigation determined Bear Champion, the operator of the Jeep Latitude, had been struck by an ATV as she was exiting the Stewarts parking lot. It was ATV had been traveling south on US RT 7 just prior to the collision. After colliding with Champion's vehicle, the ATV operator continued south on US RT 7 into Massachusetts. During investigation, Troopers learned a person had been transported to the hospital as a result of the crash, however it had still not been reported by anyone involved other than Champion.
Troopers were able to identify this person as Jordan McLear (MA), who stated she was a passenger on the ATV at the time of the crash and that her hand was injured during the crash. This was the only information provided to Troopers by McLear.
This investigation is still active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS
