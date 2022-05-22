Submit Release
News Search

There were 76 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,302 in the last 365 days.

TOWN OF POWNAL/ATV vs Car Crash - Leave Scene of Accident/SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#:  22B3001576                                  

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker

 

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station                                       

 

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/21/22 @ 2219 hours

 

STREET: US RT 7

 

TOWN: Pownal

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stewart's Shops

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

 

WEATHER: Clear, warm

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Unknown

 

AGE:     

 

SEAT BELT? Y/N

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown ATV

 

VEHICLE MODEL:

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Unknown

 

INJURIES: Lacerations to hand, possible broken fingers

 

HOSPITAL: Bennington Hospital

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Bear Champion

 

AGE:  46    

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Latitude

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side front fender, bumper, grill area

 

INJURIES: None

 

HOSPITAL:  N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 05/21/22 at approximately 2219 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that had occurred in front of the Stewarts Shop on US RT 7 in Pownal. Troopers were advised this was a 'hit and run' crash, with one of the operators leaving the scene right after the collision.

 

Troopers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. Investigation determined Bear Champion, the operator of the Jeep Latitude, had been struck by an ATV as she was exiting the Stewarts parking lot. It was ATV had been traveling south on US RT 7 just prior to the collision. After colliding with Champion's vehicle, the ATV operator continued south on US RT 7 into Massachusetts. During investigation, Troopers learned a person had been transported to the hospital as a result of the crash, however it had still not been reported by anyone involved other than Champion.

 

Troopers were able to identify this person as Jordan McLear (MA), who stated she was a passenger on the ATV at the time of the crash and that her hand was injured during the crash. This was the only information provided to Troopers by McLear.

 

This investigation is still active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421.  Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS

 



Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

You just read:

TOWN OF POWNAL/ATV vs Car Crash - Leave Scene of Accident/SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.