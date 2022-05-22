TOWN OF POWNAL/ATV vs Car Crash - Leave Scene of Accident/SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3001576

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/21/22 @ 2219 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stewart's Shops

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear, warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown ATV

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Unknown

INJURIES: Lacerations to hand, possible broken fingers

HOSPITAL: Bennington Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Bear Champion

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Latitude

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side front fender, bumper, grill area

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/21/22 at approximately 2219 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that had occurred in front of the Stewarts Shop on US RT 7 in Pownal. Troopers were advised this was a 'hit and run' crash, with one of the operators leaving the scene right after the collision.

Troopers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. Investigation determined Bear Champion, the operator of the Jeep Latitude, had been struck by an ATV as she was exiting the Stewarts parking lot. It was ATV had been traveling south on US RT 7 just prior to the collision. After colliding with Champion's vehicle, the ATV operator continued south on US RT 7 into Massachusetts. During investigation, Troopers learned a person had been transported to the hospital as a result of the crash, however it had still not been reported by anyone involved other than Champion.

Troopers were able to identify this person as Jordan McLear (MA), who stated she was a passenger on the ATV at the time of the crash and that her hand was injured during the crash. This was the only information provided to Troopers by McLear.

This investigation is still active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS