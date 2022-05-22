St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI #2/ Gross Negligent Operation/ Resisting Arrest/ Assault On Law Enforcement/ Multiple Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4003562

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/21/2022 @ 2233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI/ Gross Negligent Operation/ Resisting Arrest/ Assault on Law Enforcement/ Multiple Other Charges

ACCUSED: Derek Bristol

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Tpr. Kyle Fecher

VSP- St. Johnsbury Barracks

VICTIM: Tpr. Adam Aremburg

VSP- St. Johnsbury Barracks

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a male causing a disturbance on Avenue A, in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers arrived and identified the male as Derek Bristol. Investigation revealed that Bristol had operated his motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner while impaired across people’s yards and almost hitting multiple persons. At the time of arrest Bristol attempted to flee on foot, and then fought with Troopers.

Bristol was arrested and brought to the St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks, and was brought Northeast Correctional Complex due to being incapacitated. Bristol was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on 05/23/2022 to answer for the offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819