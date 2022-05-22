Submit Release
News Search

There were 76 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,302 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI #2/ Gross Negligent Operation/ Resisting Arrest/ Assault On Law Enforcement/ Multiple Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4003562

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/21/2022 @ 2233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI/ Gross Negligent Operation/ Resisting Arrest/ Assault on Law Enforcement/ Multiple Other Charges

 

ACCUSED: Derek Bristol                                             

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Tpr. Kyle Fecher

              VSP- St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

VICTIM: Tpr. Adam Aremburg

              VSP- St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a male causing a disturbance on Avenue A, in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers arrived and identified the male as Derek Bristol. Investigation revealed that Bristol had operated his motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner while impaired across people’s yards and almost hitting multiple persons. At the time of arrest Bristol attempted to flee on foot, and then fought with Troopers.

 

Bristol was arrested and brought to the St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks, and was brought Northeast Correctional Complex due to being incapacitated. Bristol was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on 05/23/2022 to answer for the offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022            

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI #2/ Gross Negligent Operation/ Resisting Arrest/ Assault On Law Enforcement/ Multiple Other Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.