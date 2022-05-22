St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI #2/ Gross Negligent Operation/ Resisting Arrest/ Assault On Law Enforcement/ Multiple Other Charges
CASE#: 22A4003562
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/21/2022 @ 2233 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI/ Gross Negligent Operation/ Resisting Arrest/ Assault on Law Enforcement/ Multiple Other Charges
ACCUSED: Derek Bristol
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Tpr. Kyle Fecher
VSP- St. Johnsbury Barracks
VICTIM: Tpr. Adam Aremburg
VSP- St. Johnsbury Barracks
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a male causing a disturbance on Avenue A, in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers arrived and identified the male as Derek Bristol. Investigation revealed that Bristol had operated his motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner while impaired across people’s yards and almost hitting multiple persons. At the time of arrest Bristol attempted to flee on foot, and then fought with Troopers.
Bristol was arrested and brought to the St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks, and was brought Northeast Correctional Complex due to being incapacitated. Bristol was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on 05/23/2022 to answer for the offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Kyle Fecher
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819