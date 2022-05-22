George Floyd Foundation Promotes Social Justice Leadership at Inaugural “Breathe Brunch”

George Floyd Foundation

Almost Two Years after George Floyd’s Death, Family Works to Help Others

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly two years after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police Department officers, on May 22, the leadership of the George Floyd Foundation (GFF) will gather with community leaders, artists, social and business innovators in Los Angeles for the first-ever “Breathe Brunch.” The event will update the community on progress and provide social justice awards to leaders promoting social equity and supporting at-risk communities. All proceeds will benefit the George Floyd Foundation.

GFF Co-Founders and George Floyd’s cousins, Shareeduh Tate and Tera Brown, will be discussing the GFF’s programs and partnerships. Dr. Lance McCarthy, GFF Senior Economic Advisor, is coordinating the “Breathe Brunch” along with his team. The event will be hosted in Bel Aire with many celebrities, influencers and legislators in attendance.

When asked what this event means to the GFF, Tate and Brown noted, “This anniversary is bittersweet, of course, for the entire family for our loss of George, but we hope that continuing to speak about it and honor his life and desire for a real second chance will increase actions for social change.”

Break-out star and social justice advocate Cyrilia will perform her original George Floyd Song, “I’m Still Here.” Aventiv Technologies CEO Dave Abel and Academy of Hope’s Andre Norman will jointly receive an award for their work together using technology to reach incarcerated individuals and those reentering society. Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation’s Keisha Nix will be honored for her ongoing community outreach.

Background on this year’s social justice awardees:

Andre Norman, Founder, the Academy of Hope and Aventiv Technologies CEO Dave Abel. Aventiv and Academy of Hope, have worked together for two years to reach incarcerated individuals with meaningful content, furthering connection to loved ones, education job training, and hope for ‘second chances.’ Andre Norman, reaches hundreds of thousands of Americans serving time through his “Second Acts” podcast on the Aventiv platform. Aventiv is working with GFF to create and distribute the Foundation’s content free of charge.

Kiesha Nix, Los Angeles Lakers Vice President of Charitable Affairs, will also be honored. Keisha has a long history of community outreach with an emphasis on assisting young minority women.

Separate from the awards, the “Breathe Brunch” will also include an auction to expand GFF’s social justice programs, youth tech training, and job creation/entrepreneurship efforts. GFF has garnered the support of three entrepreneurs to participate in a Mentor Dinner Auction. GFF will be auctioning off a private dinner with these leaders: successful entrepreneur, Jay Bloom, who is currently purchasing the NBA expansion team in Las Vegas; Alki David, who owns 26 coca cola distributorships; and Keith McCarty, Co-Founder of cannabis delivery service, EAZE.

Event entertainment includes international singing sensation Cyrilia, performing her debut song, “I’m Still Here,” a tribute to the George Floyd Foundation. Proceeds from downloads of the self-written song will go directly to the GFF. View here: https://youtu.be/tQfOwZdO8Rg