Women Making Moves (& Money) in Real Estate (Ventura County)
These women will be discussing how they got started in real estate investing and the challenges they confronted along the way.”OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Making Moves (& Money) In Real Estate. Both men and women invest in real estate. But honesty, women have certain “challenges” that men just don’t have to think about. Men have no clue what that means, but women know exactly. So please join the Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association monthly meeting, Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 pm, where attendees will learn how to confront these challenges and become a successful real estate investor.
— Deborah Razo, President of the Women's Real Estate Network.
Guest Speakers: This month VCREIA has a unique panel of four women who are kicking butt in Real Estate? These women have been in the trenches, confronted and conquered challenges, and know how to swing a hammer (though they’ve learned they don’t have to). And that’s what they will share with attendees. Their stories are as different as their personalities, but they all share two things in common: They are successful at what they do and they earn a good living doing it! Attend and learn what advantages women have when investing in real estate. (Men can attend too, but at their own risk.) During this panel discussion, attendees will learn:
• How to find deals in a changing market
• Meet experts in development, flipping, rentals & raising money
• How to structure deals with multiple exits strategies in mind
• The key resources to grow real estate business
• Unlock full potential as a real estate investor
• Why women are smarter, tougher and better-looking than men
Panel Members. The moderator will be the incomparable Deborah Razo, President of the Women’s Real Estate Network (“WREN”). Deborah is an investor, including fixing and flipping houses, residential construction, and multi-residential properties in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The panel will feature Cindy Coleman discussing note investing, Angela Sillman discussing short-term rentals, and Jen Maldonado discussing raising capital for your projects. The women will be discussing how they got started as investors and the challenges they confronted along the way. All of these successful ladies are members of WREN, a group formed by women investors, for women and about women.
Date & Time: Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location: River Ridge Country Club, 2401 W. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036.
Parking: Free parking.
Free Admission: Admission to our meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, please go to www.VCRealEstateInvestors.com home page and press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the WREN flyer.
Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association (“VCREIA”). VCREIA is one of the oldest and largest investor group in California. The Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring.
