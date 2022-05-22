Submit Release
News Search

There were 89 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,317 in the last 365 days.

Death Investigation // Bolton // 22A1003107

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

      

 

CASE#: 22A1003107

 

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Jacob Metayer                                             

 

STATION: Williston Barracks

 

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: May 21, 2022 approximately 12:30

 

LOCATION: Bolton Valley Access Road Bolton, VT

 

INCIDENT: Death Investigation

 

 

 

VICTIM: Cody Surprise

 

AGE: 21

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 5/21/22 at approximately 12:30, Vermont 911 received a report of a swimmer at the Bolton Potholes, located on the Bolton Valley Access Rd, having gone underwater and not resurfaced. 

 

 

Members of the Bolton Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue and Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to the scene to assist in the search for the missing swimmer. 

 

 

At approximately 14:30, the swimmer, identified as Surprise, was located, recovered, and subsequently pronounced deceased by Richmond Rescue.  Witnesses reported that Surprise had jumped from one of the rock ledges, into a pool of water.  The river current was very strong and rapidly flowing at the time. 

 

 

There are signs at the trailhead leading to this swimming hole which warn of strong currents and unsafe swimming conditions. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

Detective Sergeant Jacob Metayer

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

Phone (802) 878-7111

Fax (802) 878-2742

Email: jacob.metayer@vermont.gov

 


You just read:

Death Investigation // Bolton // 22A1003107

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.