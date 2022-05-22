Death Investigation // Bolton // 22A1003107

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1003107

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Jacob Metayer

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 21, 2022 approximately 12:30

LOCATION: Bolton Valley Access Road Bolton, VT

INCIDENT: Death Investigation

VICTIM: Cody Surprise

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/21/22 at approximately 12:30, Vermont 911 received a report of a swimmer at the Bolton Potholes, located on the Bolton Valley Access Rd, having gone underwater and not resurfaced.

Members of the Bolton Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue and Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to the scene to assist in the search for the missing swimmer.

At approximately 14:30, the swimmer, identified as Surprise, was located, recovered, and subsequently pronounced deceased by Richmond Rescue. Witnesses reported that Surprise had jumped from one of the rock ledges, into a pool of water. The river current was very strong and rapidly flowing at the time.

There are signs at the trailhead leading to this swimming hole which warn of strong currents and unsafe swimming conditions.